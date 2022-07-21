Using Same Pillow For Over 2 Years? Virologist Says It Can Become House of Dust Mites And Their Poo

Using Same Pillow For Over 2 Years? Beware It Can Become House of Dust Mites And Their Poo

A leading virologist shared some of the most dangerous facts about old pillows. The netizens were left worried when the virologist explained how dirty and unhygienic our pillows become after two years.

How often do you change your pillows? Are you among those who don't like to change it and keep using it even after 2 years? Well, we have a warning for you! Your house is a place which is where you spend most of the time - you sleep, eat and do everything else in under that one roof. Therefore, keeping this space clean is essential. What comes to your mind when we say clean? changing certain things makes your place look cosy and different and is also considered a hygienic practice.

Didn't Change Your Pillows For 2 Years?

There are plenty of things that one doesn't like to change frequently. For example, the position of your wardrobe, or the dining table. However, it is important for you to know that one should (must) change the sheets, covers and also the pillow. You must be wondering why pillow?

While these pillows that you have been using for years, make you feel comfortable and also may look harmless, what brews inside them can cause a lot of harm to your health. Yes, you read that right. Old pillows can do a lot of harm to your body.

Taking to Twitter, a leading virologist shared some of the most dangerous facts about old pillows. The netizens were left worried when the virologist explained how dirty and unhygienic our pillows become after two years.

Weirdest journo request yet: can I come on the radio to talk about the virology behind how often you should replace the pillow in your bedroom. 😕 Dr CJ Houldcroft 🕷️ (@DrCJ_Houldcroft) July 18, 2022

Dr. Lindsay Broadbent wrote: "Ohh. I love grossing people out by telling them that if their pillows is >2 years old 10 per cent of the weight is house dust mites and their poo!"

You may like to read

How Often Should You Change The Pillows?

Experts suggest that everyone should change their pillows at least once every two years because the stuff inside them gets filled with bacteria, dust mites, and even worms(these especially grow on the spots which get covered by the sweat).