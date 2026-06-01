Using phone at night instead of sleeping? Here's how late-night screen time damages your brain and gut health

The screen-time sleep Habit: How late-night scrolling physically degrades the intestinal barrier, and the strains that signal repair. Read on to know what expert wants you to know.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 1, 2026 8:26 AM IST

Bedtime scrolling and gut health: Why experts say your nightly screen habit could be disrupting sleep and digestion

Most people end their day the same way. Lights off, screen on, scrolling until sleep pulls them under. It has become the most ordinary ritual of the modern evening. It feels like winding down. The gut does not experience it that way.

The problem starts with light. A screen held in the dark tells the brain it is still daytime. Melatonin drops, and the circadian clock loses its bearing. That clock does not just govern sleep. It governs the gut too. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. M. Ratna Sudha, MD and Founder of Unique Biotech Limited, explains how using a phone at night instead of spending that time in sleeping damages your gut and brain health.

How Screen Light Disrupts Your Sleep Cycle And Circadian Rhythm

The Gastroenterology Journal published a 2025 review showing that night-time light exposure undermines much more than sleep quality. The intestinal barrier weakens. Gut motility shifts. The microbiome is disrupted. Another 2025 study put numbers to this. Circadian disruption raised gut permeability by over 114%. The ZO-1 and Occludin levels dropped. These two proteins are the gatekeepers of the gut, deciding what stays inside and what enters the bloodstream.

A weakened barrier gives endotoxins from bacteria, including lipopolysaccharides, a route into the circulation. The immune system escalates, and inflammation spreads well beyond the gut. The blood-brain barrier weakens. Neuroinflammation follows. The vagus nerve, the direct line between gut and brain, now carries signals from an inflamed environment rather than a stable one. One of the first casualties is serotonin. Roughly 90% of the body's serotonin comes from the gut, and a compromised barrier disrupts that production. BDNF, the brain's growth factor that regulates mood and sleep architecture, also falls. Melatonin is already being suppressed by the screen light. The gut, when compromised, also loses its ability to supply the tryptophan precursors the brain needs to produce it. The loop tightens at both ends.

Can Probiotics Help Restore the Gut-Brain Axis After Sleep Disruption?

Stopping the scroll is a start, but the damage does not reverse passively. The barrier does not seal itself back up. The gut-brain axis does not reset without something to act on it. This is where psychobiotics come in, probiotics specifically studied for their effects at the gut-brain interface. Most probiotics address one side of this. Fixing the barrier is not the same as fixing the signalling, and not every strain works on both.

Clinical research on Bacillus coagulans points to a reduction in gut inflammation markers, easing the conditions that suppress serotonin production at the barrier level. Research on the same strain also shows it supports the restoration of beneficial gut bacteria, giving the intestinal environment what it needs to recover. As the gut environment stabilises, so do the neurochemical conditions the brain depends on for sleep. One strain addressing two compounding problems at the same source.

You may like to read

The screen is doing more than stealing sleep. It is quietly dismantling the gut-brain connection. Rebuilding it is specific work that needs a specific answer.