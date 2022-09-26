Uses And Benefits Of Patient Digital-Consent Solutions

Electronic consent solutions have turned out to be a game changer for doctors and patients alike. Here's how patient digital-consent solutions are changing doctor-patient relationship.

With Indian healthcare making rapid strides toward an all-around digital ecosystem, the doctor-patient relationship has not been immune to this shift. In fact, technology is redefining the way doctors interact with their patients today. From giving appointments digitally, to employing sophisticated tools and equipment for diagnosis and treatment of their patients, to reading and recording patient health information and data in digital forms, doctors are readily taking to telemedicine at every stage of their interaction with patients. Amid this fast digitalizing communication between the two, the emergence of electronic consent solutions for cases of upcoming surgical procedures has turned out to be a game changer of sorts for both doctors and patients. Underpinned by IT technologies, e-consent solutions in short have the ability to simplify and clarify communication between a doctor and a patient before an operation is carried out. So, even as they facilitate improvement in patient outcomes, e-consent solutions eventually also shield doctors against possible medico-legal cases.

Benefits And Uses Of E-Consent Solutions

Getting a patient's and his family's permission before performing a necessary medical surgery is not a new practice, to be sure. Indeed for the longest time, filling up paper-based consent forms on the part of the patient and his relatives has been the norm signifying they're having foreknowledge of the pros and cons of an upcoming surgical operation. In that context, how do e-consent solutions today prevail over traditional paper-based consent forms? In other words, what are the uses and benefits of e-consent solutions?

Implement the principle of informed consent effectively

First, e-consent solutions incorporate as well as implement the principle of informed consent more effectively than any paper-based consent form would ever do. Given the undeniable and overriding need for acquiring consent stemming from a complete understanding of what lies ahead for the patient before he takes a decision one way or the other, e-consent tools definitely outweigh the paper-based consent forms. Since they are more detailed and elaborate in form with a complete set of possible Q&As that a patient and his relatives may need depending on the medical condition and the nature of the upcoming procedures, e-consent tools rule out any likelihood of misunderstanding or miscommunication between doctors and their patients. Sometimes, an upcoming procedure may be multi-tiered in nature and necessitate intervention at multiple stages by the doctor. In such cases, e-consent tools can enable the stage-wise spelling out of pros and cons along with timelines which could prove to be the key to eventual patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Protect doctors against unwarranted medico-legal proceedings

Second, flowing from the above, the absolute clarity achieved between the two parties can go a long way in securing doctors from any future medico-legal proceedings should a surgical procedure go wrong. After all, even when the doctor is highly experienced and comes out with the best of intentions for his patient, the very nature of surgery is such that it can still go wrong in some ways and in certain circumstances. The fact that human body itself is highly complex and despite the advancements that we have made in terms of unravelling and understanding the human anatomy, there is yet so much about it that we do not know. So an operation may still go awry even when the most accomplished doctor is in charge and who would have delivered his best professional performance on a given day. Particularly with the ever-rising incidents of violence against doctors by patients and their family members in the country today, the uptake of e-consent solutions would help the doctors bolster their case and therefore prove their innocence in a court of law.

Bring more order and ensure convenience for all stakeholders

Third, the flow of communication between doctors and their patients is prolonged, irregular and often erratic. And this is true even when a surgical procedure is under consideration. With the adoption of e-consent solutions as opposed to the traditional paper-based consent forms, the whole process from the time of first discussing the possibility of an operation to actually conducting the operation would become more organized, and easy to execute. In addition to e-consent solutions allowing multimedia formats such as text, audio and video along with images and graphics adapted and fine-tuned to the patient comprehension levels and needs, the fact that they leave a digital track record in perpetuity means a great deal for all stakeholders including law enforcement agencies and courts. Also, needless to say, convenience is another virtue for all involved.

'Weed out' the problems associated with paper-based consent

Fourth, e-consent solutions also address several issues typically associated with paper-based consent forms. The illegible handwriting, the incomplete or incorrectly-filled forms, the missing names, signatures or dates, the lost consent forms, and the delivery of forms to the wrong department within the healthcare administration are all problems that can be instantly solved with e-consent tools. As a logical corollary, given that e-consent solutions allow the recording of information in a more standardized format while accounting for the specificities of an upcoming surgical procedure, the element of variability and therefore confusion and miscommunication associated with hand-written consent forms are taken care of. At the same time, they would also smoothen the flow of inter-department communication in the run-up to the actual carrying out of the surgery on the patient while also reducing clinical as well as administrative staff time.

Therefore, there are several unmistakable benefits of taking to e-consent solutions by doctors and healthcare facilities. With patients increasingly getting digitally savvy today, there is no reason why doctors and hospitals should miss the e-consent solutions route!

(The article is contributed by Dr Nitendra Sesodia, Senior Director, Medical Communication & Corporate sales, Thieme)