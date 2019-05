Fret about the way our smartphones have taken over our lives and the fact that we are becoming dangerously dependent on this device. Well, it is true that increased screen time can lead to a number of health complications like sleep disorders and behaviour issues and alienate us from the real, physical world around us. But your smartphone isn’t the culprit actually. You are, because you aren’t using it smartly. Whether you will spend 5 hours a day playing a game on your mobile phone or invest yourself judiciously in a health tracking app is a choice that you need to make. Your smartphone can, in fact, be a great health buddy, thanks to so many health tracking apps that are available now. Starting from blood pressure, pulse rate and blood sugar levels, to your eating pattern, your activity levels—these apps help you track all kinds of health data. Add to it the fact that many of these apps are paired with Bluetooth technology and wearable tech (smart watches, interactive ear buds, heart rate monitors and other products) making the data more accurate.

Recently, scientists have come up with a smartphone game called ‘Sea Hero Quest’ that can help in early diagnosis Alzheimer’s disease, reports a study published in the journal PNAS. Alzheimer’s Disease impairs your cognitive performance and its symptoms usually take one year to show up. However, this newly-developed game, scientists say, will help the doctors to diagnose your condition early. In this game, the players have to find their way through mazes of islands and icebergs. The route that you take to get to the finish line is assessed by a mental health expert and on the basis of that your condition is diagnosed. While Sea Hero Quest can help you with the diagnosis a progressive disease like Alzheimer’s, there are several smartphone apps that can help you diagnose your health conditions. Here, we share a list of those apps for you.

Rapid Diagnosis

This app can help in the diagnosis of psychological conditions in just a couple of minutes. It consists of a set of questions designed by experts in the field. The makers of this application claim that you can diagnose obsessive-compulsive disorders by answering just two questions while two other answers will tell you if you are suffering from bipolar disorder or not. Once you are through with self-diagnosis, the app provides you with lot of associated information. However, majority of this information is targeted towards a doctor rather than the patient.

Diagnosis and Therapy

This app contains information about almost every medical condition along with some random tests that you can perform to diagnose a particular disease. It can come in handy if you are experiencing confusing symptoms and are unable to figure out what they indicate. All you need to do is simply click on a symptom or condition that you think might be affecting you and this app will give you a heads up on it. However, too much of information can confuse you further. So, consult your doctor about your symptoms for sure.

Hearing Check

If you are having trouble with your ears, this app could be great choice. It tests the hearing capacity of each ear separately before coming up with the results. This app will ask you to press a button on your phone, when you will hear a beep. You need to release the button when the voice fades away. You may have to wear an earphone in the ear that is being tested. If you fail to pass the test, the app suggests that you should get a proper hearing test done.

BMI Tracker

With the increasing burden of obesity all around the globe, it is handy to have a mobile application installed in your phone that tells you how much weight you need to lose and how many calories you should consume on a daily basis. The app asks you about your body weight and height and then calculates your input to tell you whether you fall in the category of normal weight, overweight, underweight or obese. Also, there are a few challenging goals for those who want to get back to the normal weight category.

Itriage

This is a symptom checker app that tells you about your disease when you login and share the symptoms that you are experiencing. You need to describe the location of your problem and you will get a list of possible symptoms. Select the ones that match with your symptoms and this app will tell you about the possible causes. You can filter them out according to your conditions. Further, you will get the name of the possible disease along with advice on doctor selection.

Pocket Diagnosis

While all the apps mentioned above are currently available, there is one promising health tracking app that is still in the trial phase. It will help you in the diagnosis of many serious ailments. Created at the University of Cambridge back in 2014, it can turn any smartphone into a portable diagnostic device to detect HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Also, it can help you manage your blood sugar levels, kidney diseases and urinary tract infections. You need to use your mobile’s camera to provide an accurate colorimetric test, a method used to identify the concentration of a chemical element in a solution. You can check your blood, saliva, urine and other body fluids with this app. It may soon become a reality and help you go for treatment at the right time.