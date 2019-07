There are a lot of essential oils available in the market and the latest addition to the bandwagon is borage seed oil. The borage plant is prominent for its star-shaped blue flowers. As such, the oil extracted from the seeds of the flower is also known as starflower oil. It is a rich source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega 6 fatty acid. GLA is an essential fatty acid, that helps in maintaining joint cell structure as well as function. It suppresses inflammatory responses as it acts on several inflammatory cells.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, this seed oil has a 23 per cent GLA content, which makes it a more effective option if compared to evening primrose oil, which has about 9 per cent of GLA content.

Evening primrose oil, blackcurrant seed oil and hemp seed oil are known to be the highest sources of GLA. But borage seed oil is said to be an even better option and a richer source. Due to its umpteen benefits, this oil was nicknamed ‘Kings cure-all’.

Here, we reveal the benefits as well as the side-effects of this oil.

BENEFITS OF BORAGE SEED OIL

It has been used in homeopathic remedies and folk cures since ancient times. It is an indigenous plant of North Africa and Europe, which later travelled to America. In Europe, it was used to treat almost everything. Let us see how you can benefit from this oil.

Helps in rheumatoid arthritis

According to a study published in eCam, taking 1.8 grams of borage seed oil per day helped reduce symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers said that this oil may be used to replace nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for some people. Though the studies conducted till now are animal or test tube based, some studies indicate that starflower oil may ease tenderness and swelling in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Aids in weight Loss

If you want to lose weight, try this oil. Losing weight may not be the toughest part for you in your weight loss journey but maintaining it is definitely difficult. This is because your appetite or hunger hormones, leptin and ghrelin, increase your fascination with food. A study published in Journal of Nutrition stated that GLA supplementation helped to reduce the amount of weight regained. Though the reason is still unclear, experts are of the opinion that an improved hormone balance regulates the appetite hormones. This, in turn, prevents us from overeating and gaining weight.

Promotes skin health

A review published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Switzerland, says that borage seed oil or other GLA containing essential oils, if applied topically, can benefit people with atopic dermatitis. This is because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But, oral intake of starflower oil showed no positive effects on people with Eczema. Therefore, for better results, it should be applied topically and not ingested orally. This oil also has beauty benefits as it moisturises our skin. It nourishes your skin and prevents and heals rashes.

Fights cancer cells

Borage seed oil has anti-mutagenic and antioxidant properties that fight the growth of cancerous cells, according to a study published in PlosOne. The study showed that it exhibited cytotoxic properties too, which shorten the life span of cancerous cells and prolong the life span of the healthy cells. But it is too early to say anything, as the studies are still in its early stages.

Heals coughs and colds

It can improve respiratory functions, including disorders like acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). You can take it in capsule form to get relief from coughs, common cold, flu and also stop inflammation that can worsen respiratory symptoms. But consult your doctor first to prevent any complications.

Facilitates growth and development

According to studies published in Food and Chemical Toxicology, this oil helped with growth in laboratory rats in 90 days. Human trials are yet to start. However, researchers found evidence that fatty acids in this oil help support central nervous system development and also reduce the risks related to premature births.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF BORAGE SEED OIL

As it is a natural supplement, topical application of this oil is considered to be safe. But you must consult your doctor if you want to take it in capsule form. Precautions should be taken before consumption of these capsules.

Pregnant women should not take borage oil as it might induce labour. Borage oil has blood thinning properties. Avoid this oil if you are taking medications like aspirin or warfarin. You must also discontinue taking starflower oil capsule before any surgery. And, be cautious if you have any bleeding disorder or if you bruise easily. It might prolong your bleeding time. If you are prone to seizures, consult your doctor before taking this oil orally.

There is much debate about the harmful effects of this oil on our liver. This is due to the presence of pyrrolizidine alkaloids. People taking borage seed oil orally may also sometimes experience digestive problems like soft stool, diarrhoea, gas and bloating.

BE CAUTIOUS

Though this oil has no significant harmful effects when applied topically, prevention is better than cure. Do a patch test before you start using this oil topically, to know if you are allergic to this oil or not.

And, we cannot stress on the fact that always consult your doctor before consuming it orally. Your doctor knows better about the medication and the supplements that are good for your health.