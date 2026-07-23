US issues chikungunya travel advisory: Countries affected, symptoms and tips to stay safe

The US has issued a chikungunya travel advisory for several countries. Learn affected destinations, warning signs, prevention tips and essential precautions before your next trip.

Chikungunya.

The United States has issued a travel advisory due to chikungunya activity in multiple countries asking travellers to be extra cautious about being bitten by mosquitoes. Health officials warn that the virus transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes can cause joint pain, fever and other debilitating symptoms so prevention is the best way to protect people who are travelling to affected areas.

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV). Generally it is spread through mosquito bites of infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus which are the same species that transmit the dengue and Zika viruses. The disease itself is not usually life threatening but the pain in the joints may persist for many weeks, months or years in certain individuals.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that travellers be alert to the possibility of chikungunya outbreaks at their destination and take extra precautions when travelling to areas where the disease is currently being transmitted. The warning follows outbreaks in many parts of the world including the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Countries affected

Several destinations are showing active transmission of chikungunya. These include countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America, parts of Africa, South and Southeast Asia and islands in the Indian Ocean. Travellers are also cautioned to review the latest health warnings for their destination before embarking on overseas travel as outbreak situations can change quickly.

Symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Chikungunya symptoms typically start to appear between 3 and 7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Here are some common symptoms you should not ignore:

Sudden high fever Muscle pain Headache Skin rash Fatigue Swelling around the injured joints

Studies published in The Lancet indicate that chikungunya outbreaks have spread around the world as a result of altered mosquito habitats, international travel and climate-related conditions which support mosquito breeding. Researchers also note that although most patients recover from the illness a significant number of patients continue to have pain in the joints for months after infection highlighting the need to prevent mosquito bites in the first place.

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Tips to stay safe

Healthcare professionals note that there is no antiviral treatment for the aforementioned disease which is why it is important to focus on care directed towards the treatment of symptoms which include rest, fluid and prescribed medication. Check out the following tips to stay safe from the outbreak of chikungunya disease:

Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or IR3535 Wear long-sleeved shirts, long trousers and long pants Stay in accommodations with air conditioning or window screens Sleep under a mosquito net if you are staying in areas with screened rooms Eliminate any standing water around your house Seek medical help if you develop fever and severe joint pain after travel

The latest US travel advisory is a reminder that mosquito-borne diseases continue to be a global health threat. Chikungunya is not a life threatening disease but the debilitating joint pain and long term recovery from the infection can make it hard to get through everyday life after a vacation. Before travelling overseas check the health advisory for your destination, take precautions to avoid bites from mosquitoes and if symptoms do occur get medical attention right away.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical or travel advice. Follow official health guidance before international travel.