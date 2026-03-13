US-Iran-Israel War Updates: Is the war making you anxious? A mental health guide for living in an age of constant crisis

As tensions continues across the Middle East, including recent airstrikes and maritime conflict in the Persian Gulf, millions across the world are secretly battling a serious mental health condition - war anxiety. Expert explain how it actually affects your mental stability.

US-Iran-Israel War Updates: Is the war making you anxious? A mental health guide for living in an age of constant crisis

It often begins at night. The house is quiet. The lights are off. But the mind is awake. You pick up your phone "just for a minute." Another headline appears. Another video. Somewhere far away, there are sirens, smoke, and frightened people. You are physically safe in your own bed yet your chest feels tight, your thoughts restless. Sleep slips away. If this feels familiar, you are not alone.

In recent months, many adults, parents, and teenagers have quietly shared the same feeling: a constant background anxiety linked not to personal danger, but to living in a world where crisis never switches off.

Why Constant Crisis News Is Quietly Disrupting Our Sleep?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Shorouq Motwani, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, says, "Our brains are wired to respond to threat. For example, when we repeatedly see images of war or conflict, the nervous system reacts as if the danger is closer than it actually is. The body releases stress hormones. The mind scans for more information. We refresh news feeds, hoping to feel prepared yet often feeling worse."

This anxiety does not always look dramatic. It can show up gently:

Difficulty sleeping Irritability without a clear reason Trouble focusing at work Doom-scrolling late into the night A constant sense that "something isn't right"

Parents may try to stay strong for their children while quietly carrying their own fears. Teenagers, exposed to unfiltered content online, can feel overwhelmed but struggle to articulate why. Even younger children may sense tension in the air.

Simple Ways to Protect Your Mental Well-being

Compassion is a strength. But without boundaries, constant exposure to distressing news can exhaust the mind. So what helps? Start small.

You may like to read

Limit news consumption to specific times of the day. Turn off notifications before bed. Replace late-night scrolling with something grounding soft music, deep breathing, a familiar routine.

For families, reassurance matters more than perfect answers. Children do not need detailed geopolitical explanations. They need calm, steady emotional signals: "We are safe. I am here."

Most importantly, be gentle with yourself. Caring about the world does not mean carrying its entire weight. Staying informed does not require staying overwhelmed.

And if anxiety begins to interfere with sleep, work, or daily life, seeking professional support is not weakness it is care. The world may feel uncertain. But in this moment, in your home, you are allowed to pause. You are allowed to breathe. And tonight, you are allowed to rest.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.