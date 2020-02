A new study found that risk of UTIs was 16 per cent lower in vegetarians than in non-vegetarians.© Shutterstock

A new study has suggested that a vegetarian diet may help lower risk of urinary tract infection (UTIs), particularly in women. The findings may lead to better dietary recommendations to prevent UTIs.

UTIs are generally caused by gut bacteria like E coli, which enter the urinary tract through the urethra, and affect the kidneys and bladder. Meat is a major reservoir for E coli strains.

According to an agency report, researchers at Tzu Chi University in Taiwan wanted to find out whether avoiding meat reduces the risk of UTIs. They assessed the incidence of UTIs in 9,724 Buddhists in Taiwan, and found that the overall risk of UTIs was 16 per cent lower in vegetarians than in non-vegetarians.

The researchers gave two explanations on their findings. By not eating common sources of E. coli, such as poultry and pork, Vegetarians may avoid ingesting E. coli that may cause UTIs. Or higher fibre diet of many vegetarians may prevent the growth of E. coli in the gut and decrease UTI risk.

Women are more prone to developing a UTI than men. Below are some steps you can take to reduce your chances of getting a UTI.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking water helps dilute your urine and make you urinate more frequently. When you pee often, its flushes bacteria out of the bladder and urinary tract before an infection can begin.

Wipe from front to back

Bacteria may hang around the anus. Wipe from front to back after urinating and after a bowel movement. Doing so helps prevent bacteria in the anal region from spreading to the vagina and urethra.

Urinate after sex

Wash your genital area before sex to keep bacteria away from the urethra. Empty your bladder soon after intercourse, to flush out any bacteria that may have entered the urinary tract.

Avoid irritating feminine products

Stop using deodorant sprays or other feminine products, such as douches and scented powders, in the genital area. These products can irritate the urethra.

Reconsider your birth control method

A diaphragm, spermicide, or spermicide-lubricated condom can contribute to bacterial growth and incre4ase risk of UTI.