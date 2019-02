Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) refers to a condition in which the urinary bladder gets infected because of organisms entering the urinary tract and multiplying in the bladder. Even though UTI is very common, it is important to treat it in time because if left untreated, UTI can infect the kidneys too. Besides, UTI is quite painful.

The urinary tract consists of kidneys, ureters, urinary bladder and urethra. UTI is more common in women than in men since their urethra is much shorter than that or a man – 4 centimetres in women as compared to 20 centimetres in men – making it easy for the organism to infect the bladder. There are some natural solutions of urinary tract infections that you must try if you don’t want to rely on antibiotics. Remember to consult with an Ayurvedic doctor or a naturopathy expert before trying out any of these alternatives.

Banyan tree bark: According to Ayurveda, the bark of the banyan tree can help in the treatment of urinary tract infections like trichomonias, vaginitis and pelvic inflammatory infections. Usually, banyan tree bark is administered in the form of capsules or even loose extracts. It helps flush out toxins from the body and hence in relieving painful symptoms of UTI.

Barely: Barley water is known to treat a number of health ailments including urinary tract infection. All you need to do is roast barley in a pan till the seeds turn brown. After they cool, grind them to a fine powder. Take three tbsps of the powder and two tbsps of honey, and dissolve in a glassful of chilled water.

Pomegranate: The fruit is loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidants that help in the treatment and prevention of urinary tract infections. Great for building immunity, Vitamin C in pomegranates helps fight against bacterial infections and helps in quick recovery from a UTI.

Bottle gourd: One of the many health benefits of bottle guard is that it can effectively fight against UTI. Bottle guard is alkaline and hence as a diuretic which gives relief from the burning sensation which one experiences while passing urine.

Lemon: Lemon juice helps flush out toxins and bacteria that are responsible for UTI. The vitamin C in lemons will help fight infections too.

Cranberries: Cranberries are full of polyphenol — proanthocyanidins, or PACs which help keep infection-causing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls and hence limiting UTI growth and recurrence.