Cough, cold and flu are not only the winter problems that you may need to worry about. As the temperature drops, the number of health issues rises. Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is among the common winter health problems.

UTI is a bacterial infection anywhere in the urinary tract, such as the bladder, kidneys, ureters, or the urethra. Such infections occur more frequently in winters. Consumption of less water, especially during winter, is one of the main reasons behind urinary tract infections. So, it is critical to maintain the water intake in cold weather.

The infections are very common, particularly in women, babies and the elderly. Compared to men, women are more vulnerable to UTI. This is because the urethra is only 4cm long and bacteria easily travel from outside the body to the inside of the bladder.

Infection in the urinary tract will cause burning sensation or lower abdominal discomfort when passing urine. Other common symptoms include passing urine much more frequently; foul smelling urine; urine colour turns cloudy, bloody or dark; feeling an urge to urinate, but not able to pass it or passing only a few drops and fever. To cure UTI, you need a little medical help and personal care.

Tips to Help You Keep UTI Under Control

Bladder infections could be prevented by following some lifestyle changes. Here are some simple measures that may help reduce or eliminate the occurrence of bladder infections.

Drink more water

Drink at least two litres of water daily. Water helps flush out the bacteria in your bladder and eliminate the infection faster. Water also dilutes your urine, making urination less painful.

Change undergarments daily

As women are more prone to infections, they should be more cautious when it comes to their private parts. You should change your undergarments twice a day. Also, wipe your bottom properly to prevent bacteria from around the anus entering the urethra.

Choose cotton underwear

Not just they are comfortable but wearing cotton underwear will help keep the vagina dry. On the other hand, synthetic or nylon underwear can cause excessive friction and lead to discharge of fluid, causing irritability.

Don’t hold urine

Urinate as soon as you feel the pressure rather than holding on. Doctors say that holding urine for long multiplies the bacteria and causes infection.

Urinate before and after sexual intercourse

Urinate right after sex to flush away bacteria that might have entered your urethra during sex. Men should pass urine each time after the sexual intercourse.

Take antibiotics

In some cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics to kill the bacteria causing the bladder infection. However, a minor bladder infection can resolve on its own with personal attention and care. Increased hydration and urination may help heal the infection.

Wear loose-fitting clothes

As we know that bacteria usually thrive in warm and moist environments, wearing tight jeans and tight-fitting clothes trap moisture and can help bacteria grow. Wear loose-fitting clothes that allows your skin to breathe and keep the bacteria at bay.