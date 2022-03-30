Preventing UTI In Men: Know The Risk Factors And How You Can Keep Yourself Safe

UTI is commonly associated with women. But men are prone to this infection too and it can lead to unwanted complications. Read on to know more.

Women are at increased risk for developing UTIs than men due to anatomical variations. However, men have a more complicated UTI than women because, most of the time, the cause is urinary system abnormalities, such as urethral stricture or benign prostatic hyperplasia. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent the development of UTIs in men, especially in people with an increased risk of recurrent UTI. Elderly men are more likely to develop UTIs due to additional risk factors. It is important to keep in mind that you need to make an appointment with an urologist even if you have a single episode of UTI.

RISK FACTORS FOR URINARY TRACT INFECTION IN MEN

Several factors increase the risk of urinary tract infection. Some of the factors include:

Urinary tract blockage

Several patients with urinary structure abnormalities are at increased risk for developing UTI. These abnormalities include bladder neck obstruction due to detrusor sphincter dyssynergia, enlarged prostate or prostate cancer, bladder obstruction due to bladder stones and bladder diverticula, and obstruction in the urethra such as strictures, presence of foreign bodies and tightened foreskin (phimosis).

Nerve problems

The process of urination is controlled by the nerve supply. The problem in these nerves may result in trouble with urination. Diseases such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis may cause incomplete bladder emptying.

Compromised immunity

Immune system prevents the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the urinary tract. People with compromised immunity due to cancer or HIV are at increased risk for UTIs.

Instrumental interventions in the urinary tract

Inserting instruments into the urinary tract, either for diagnosis or treatment, such as cystoscopy or urinary surgery, also increases the risk of UTI.

Urethral catheterization

The risk of UTI is also increased in people with indwelling catheterisation.

Ageing

The elderly may suffer from functional disabilities and cognitive impairment and cannot undertake adequate urinary hygiene. Such people are more likely to develop UTIs.

TIPS TO PREVENT UTI INFECTION IN MEN

Several measures help in preventing urinary tract infections in men. Some of them are:

Drinking sufficient fluids

People, especially those at risk for UTI, should take enough fluid. Increased fluid consumption flushes the bacteria from the urinary tract and reduces their multiplication. Although it is necessary to prevent dehydration, individuals, especially the elderly, should consult their doctor before significantly increasing their fluid consumption. Over-hydration in these patients may increase the risk of cardiac complications and reduce the ability of the body to concentrate urine.

Urinate before and after indulging in sexual activity

A person must empty the bladder soon after the sexual activity. It will help to flush the bacteria. It is also advisable to urinate before intercourse to prevent the spread of infection. People should also clean the genital area before intercourse to avoid exposing bacteria to the urethra. Use condoms during intercourse.

Probiotics

Probiotics are also used for the prevention of UTIs. Probiotics are microorganisms that increase the number of gut-friendly bacteria. They also have the potential to increase friendly bacteria in the urinary tract.

Cranberry products

There are studies to conclude that cranberries contain proanthocyanidins that prevent the adherence of E.coli to the bladder lining. Several researchers have concluded that cranberry juice can be effective in preventing UTIs. However, if you are on warfarin, consult your doctor before taking cranberry products as they may increase the effect of warfarin.

Do not hold urination for long

Avoid holding the urge to urinate for long as it may increase UTI risk. Empty the bladder completely during urination and try to urinate every 3-4 hours if you consume adequate water.

Clean foreskin

Foreskin may harbour bacteria that may find their way to the bladder through the urethra. If you are not circumscribed, keep your foreskin cleaned.

Prophylactic antibiotics

The doctor may also prescribe prophylactic antibiotics in some people at risk of developing recurrent UTI. Patients using clean intermittent self-catheterisation may also be prescribed prophylactic antibiotics. However, clinicians should monitor the patients as there may be an increased risk of bacterial resistance.

Minimising the use of indwelling urethral catheters

Reducing indwelling urethral catheters is a vital strategy to reduce the occurrence of UTIs. It should be used as the last resort when all the other methods are exhausted. If catheterisation is required, clinicians should consider intermittent catheterisation.

Managing underlying medical conditions

Recurrent UTI may also occur due to underlying medical conditions, such as blockage in the urinary system, urinary incontinence, and neurological diseases, like cognitive impairment, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease.

(This article is authored by Dr Manohar Bhadrappa, Consultant Urology and Renal Transplant, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur)