The rainy season brings with it a refreshing relief from the heat, dust and grime of the initial hot and dry summer months. But the advent of monsoons can also bring with it many diseases and allergies that you must guard against. Infections are common during this time of the year. Children, the elderly and pregnant women must take special care. If you are pregnant, you are susceptible to infections because your immune system is compromised. You need to be more cautious than others because of this. Other than allergies and infections, pregnant women also need to be careful not to acquire urinary tract infections (UTI) during this time. Monsoons are ideal for bacteria to thrive. On rainy days, these bacteria can also attach itself to your body and thrive and multiply. This can sometimes lead to urinary tract infections.

PREGNANCY INCREASES YOUR CHANCE OF UTIS

Urinary tract infections occur in the bladder. These are bacterial infections that originates in the urinary tract and go on to affect the kidneys, uterus, bladder and urethra. If you are in your 6th week to 24 weeks of pregnancy, you are at a higher risk of suffering from UTIs. This is because, around this time, there are many changes happening in your urinary tract. The uterus is located on top of the bladder. When the uterus grows, its increased weight tends to block the drainage of the urine from your bladder. This invites urinary tract infections during pregnancy.

SYMPTOMS OF URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS

Usual symptoms of UTIs are pain and discomfort while urinating. You may also experience chills, fever, sweat, tenderness of the bladder, fatigue, cramps and lower abdominal pain. Sometimes, you may notice blood in your urine. The urge to urinate frequently and foul-smelling urine may also indicate this condition. You must consult your doctor if you experience any of these UTI symptoms. If left untreated, it can cause kidney infections. This, in turn, can induce early labour and low birth weight in the baby. Early treatment is essential especially if you are pregnant.

KEEP UTIs AT BAY THIS MONSOON

Here are a few things that you can do to prevent urinary tract infections during the monsoons. It does not require any hard work. Just a few changes and tweaks can keep you safe.

Don’t hold your urine

Hen you get the urge to go to the washroom, just go. Holding back your urine is risky and it may lead to the development of bacteria. This increases your chances of getting urinary tract infections.

Avoid public washrooms

If you are pregnant, you need to avoid public washrooms, which are often breeding ground for bacteria. If you do visit one, take proper precautions like wiping off the toilet seat with a sanitizer. Wash yourself after urinating to avoid the spread of bacteria.

Drink enough water

Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. This will help you to flush out toxins in the urinary tract. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because these drinks can can irritate the bladder.

Eat nutritious food

Eat foods rich in zinc and vitamin C. This will make your immune system strong and you will be able to fight off invading pathogens. Strawberry, broccoli, citrus fruits, sprouts, seeds, legumes and eggs are good options. Avoid refined foods and sugar.

(With inputs from IANS)