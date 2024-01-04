7 Vital Tips To Avoid Urine Infections During Winter

VERIFIED

Paper with urinary tract infection and pills. Medical concept.

During winter, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common. However, adherence to specific advice by the expert can prevent them.

During winter, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common. However, adherence to specific advice by the expert can prevent them. Winter prevents many inconveniences linked to cold and humid weather but also increases health issues such as arthritis, heart conditions, respiratory complications, and skin problems. A bacterial infection occurring primarily in the kidneys, urethra, and bladder is a urinary tract infection (UTI). Neglecting to treat a UTI can result in kidney infections due to inflammation. During winter, the likelihood of UTIs rises because of cold weather with added humidity.UTIs are common in females because of the short urethra and proximity of it to the near anal region. Keeping yourself adequately hydrated, even if you don't often feel thirsty, can help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Dr Vikas Bhise, Consultant Urologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, shares strategies to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) during the colder months:

Stay hydrated: These infections may present with increased frequency of urination, difficulty fully emptying the bladder, unpleasant-smelling urine, cloudy or dark colour, and fever. One crucial tip is to ensure adequate hydration by drinking water daily according to body weight and body activity. Even though you may be tempted to reduce your water intake due to the cold weather, this could potentially heighten your UTI risk. Proper hydration aids in efficiently expelling toxins from your urinary system and prevents UTIs. It's also important not to delay urination: Try to use the restroom as soon as you feel the need to minimize the chance of a bladder infection. Maintaining proper personal hygiene is vital: After using the restroom, ensure to cleanse your private parts thoroughly, particularly after passing stools, because the most common bacteria, E. coli, has a source in the anal region. TRENDING NOW Opt for cotton underwear: Are you aware? Cotton undergarments are recommended as they keep your groin area dry. Too much dampness down there can provide an ideal environment for bacterial growth. Hence, choose fabrics that are gentle on your skin. In addition, change undergarments twice before bedtime if you have a history. Have cranberries: Cranberries are one of the solutions for UTIs as they contain proanthocyanidins. This chemical compound prevents E. coli bacteria from latching onto the bladder walls and lowers the chances of infection. Maintain blood sugars if you have diabetes because diabetes and UTI go hand in hand. Please don't wait to change the pads for long to keep them dry during periods.

The final suggestion will be to consult the urologist for any urinary complaints or suggestions.