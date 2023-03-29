Urinary Tract Infection: Here's How It Can Impact Women’s Reproductive Health

- Health A-Z
A urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection that is most frequently caused by microscopic E. coli bacteria (Escherichia coli). It develops in the gastrointestinal tract and spreads to the urinary tract, where it causes infections. Women tend to get UTIs more often due to having a shorter urethra than men, making it easy for the bacteria to travel a short distance and cause an infection. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Gurpreet Kaur Virk, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Manipal Hospital Patiala, to understand what effect UTIs have on women's reproductive health, and how a woman can prevent them from occurring.
People of any age might develop common diseases like urinary tract infections due to factors like bacterial overgrowth on the body, poor hygiene, extended contact with moisture, sexual activity, and others. These infections are easy to self-diagnose due to the discomfort, itchiness, and unusual fluid discharge they bring. UTIs usually recover in a few days' time with treatment and good practices. Like any other small complication, if UTIs are occurring repeatedly and taking longer to heal, then it is a sign of an underlying disease.
A UTI can impact different parts of the body, namely the kidneys, bladder, and urethra. Depending on the region, the infection may present different symptoms and have varied risk factors. The complication of UTI gets more confusing and critical during pregnancy and has an overall impact on the woman's reproductive and sexual health. This is how they impact:
Having two to three UTIs or more in one year is termed a recurrent UTI and is required to be treated at the earliest possible time using antibiotics. Each new infection increases the likelihood of future infections, even if they're treated. Repeated infections make it difficult to maintain hygienic standards, induce pain and burning when peeing, and create inflammation.
Although UTI does not spread via sexual activity, it can worsen under those conditions. Intercourse during a urinary tract infection is painful and harmful.
UTI leads to inflammation and itchiness in the region that can complicate the ovulation process and risk scarring in the fallopian tubes.
The chances of getting a UTI may increase during pregnancy. If the treatment is not handled timely and carefully, the infection can lead to larger damage, even causing premature delivery and fetal loss. To eliminate these risks and take precautionary steps, one must first understand the early signs and symptoms of the disease:
If the person notices one or two of these symptoms, they should immediately seek a doctor's advice and start treatment for a UTI after a diagnosis. Untreated UTIs can have a negative impact on other body systems in addition to being harmful to reproductive health. Two of the major complications of an untreated UTI are kidney infections leading to permanent kidney damage and sepsis, which is uncontrolled inflammation in the body to fight an infection that ultimately leads to fatality.
Therefore, it is important to pay attention to early signs of the infection and take precautions against the risk factors. Moreover, a few good habits can go a long way in preventing UTI, even if you catch it once.
With awareness and the best hygiene practices, UTIs can be avoided. In case an infection has taken place, an antibiotic treatment after consulting with a doctor will help treat the ailment.
