Urinary retention is the inability to completely or partially empty the bladder. When you have this condition, you may be unable to start urination, or if you are able to start, you can’t fully empty your bladder.

You’re suffering from urinary retention, if you experience the following symptoms:

Difficulty starting to urinate

Difficulty fully emptying the bladder

Weak dribble or stream of urine

Increased abdominal pressure

Lack of urge to urinate

Strained efforts to push urine out of the bladder

Frequent urination

Nocturia (waking up more than two times at night to urinate)

What causes urinary retention?

Urinary retention is generally of two types: obstructive and non-obstructive. An obstruction (for example, kidney stones), may disrupt urine flow through the urinary track.

Non-obstructive causes such as a weak bladder muscle or nerve problems can interfere with signals between the brain and the bladder. If your nerves aren’t function properly, your brain may not get the message that the bladder is full.

Your doctor may prescribe acetaminophen or ibuprofen for temporary relief. Pain medications can help relieve uncomfortable cramps or abdominal pain.

Natural Remedies for Urinary Retention

A combination of medical and home treatments may help ease the symptoms faster. Here are three home remedies for bladder retention:

Peppermint oil

Researchers say peppermint oil may help to treat bladder issues, including postpartum urinary retention in women. Add a few drops of peppermint oil into the toilet water. Don’t apply the oil directly to the skin without diluting.

Dandelion

Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, dandelion has been found to be effective in treating kidney disease and upset stomach. It can be also used to treat bladder inflammation and retention. Use it as a tea. Drink the tea twice a day.

Stinging nettle

The stinging nettle plant, also known as Urtica dioica, is used to relieve symptoms from an enlarged prostate, including urinary retention. Use the nettle root to make tea and have it three times a day. You can also consume this plant as a pill or through an extract.