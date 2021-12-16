Uranium In Groundwater In Karnataka Villages, Know How It Can Affect Your Health

Uranium In Groundwater In Karnataka Villages, Know How It Can Affect Your Health

Researchers have found uranium in groundwater in many areas in Karnataka. Exposure to high levels of chemical substances can cause your health to deteriorate and lead to serious medical conditions.

Uranium is a metal that can be found in nature. Small amounts of uranium can be found in practically every soil, rock, and body of water on the planet. Rain, wind, and other natural processes can carry it across the ecosystem. Because uranium is found in the environment, everyone is exposed to low levels of it. Higher quantities of uranium, on the other hand, can be hazardous to your health.

Chemical analysis of groundwater in 73 Karnataka villages indicated high and hazardous levels of uranium concentration in 78 per cent of these areas. The upper safety limit suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) is 30 micrograms per litre (g/l), however, India's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has set a higher limit of 60 micrograms per litre.

Harmful uranium found in Karnataka

According to recent research by the Divecha Centre for Climate Change at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity at Mangalore University, the contamination was caused by natural sources rather than human activities.

For the investigation, researchers surveyed 73 towns in Karnataka's eastern area. In 57 villages, they found uranium quantities of more than 30 micrograms per litre, while in 48 villages, they found concentrations of more than 60 micrograms per litre.

The findings were published in the journal Current Science. Uranium poisoning can be dangerous to one's health. As an independent expert, Dr Subrata Das, an internal medicine specialist and diabetologist at Sakra World Hospital, noted that the amount of uranium consumed determines the negative outcomes.

Health hazards of uranium

The kidneys and lungs are the two most critical target organs for potentially depleted uranium's chemical and radioactive damage. The physical and chemical characteristics of the depleted uranium to which an individual is exposed, as well as the degree and duration of exposure, influence the health implications. Long-term studies of uranium-exposed workers have found that, depending on the level of exposure, kidney function can be impaired. There is some evidence, however, that this damage is temporary and that kidney function returns to normal after the source of excessive uranium exposure is removed.

You may like to read

Inhaled insoluble uranium particles, ranging in size from 1 to 10 micrometres, tend to stick to the lungs and can cause irradiation damage and even lung cancer if a high enough radiation dosage is received over time.

Even if depleted uranium metal is in direct contact with the skin for several weeks, it is unlikely to cause radiation-induced erythema (skin inflammation) or other short-term consequences. Following up on veterans who had lodged shards in their tissue, investigations found detectable quantities of depleted uranium in their urine, but no obvious health effects.

The average annual exterior dose from natural background radiation from all sources is very unlikely to exceed the radiation dose to military personnel inside an armoured vehicle.