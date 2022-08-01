Upsurge in Lung Cancer in Younger Patients: How To Reduce The Risk

Lung cancer cases are increasing in India, especially among young people. Here's how you can reduce the risk of lung cancer by making some small changes in your regimen.

Lung cancer is said to be the fourth most common cancer around the world, which is why there should be more awareness about the disease. In the light of increasing lung cancer cases, World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year to raise awareness about it and help people understand how they can manage the disease. Latest reports suggest that cases of lung cancer are increasing in India, especially among young people.

Why Are Cases Of Lung Cancer Increasing In India?

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director & Unit Head Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said "We have been observing an upsurge in lung cancer, that too in the younger population. Traditionally, this was prevalent in people above 55 years of age, but nowadays, I have seen patients as young as 40 years of age being diagnosed with lung cancer that too towards the last stage where it is little or no scope for treatment.

As you may be aware that this type of cancer affects more males as compared to females in the cities, primarily owing to smoking habits. However, the proportion of the gender is fast changing due to poor air quality, excessive industrial pollution in the ecosystem, poor dietary habits, indiscriminate consumption of hookah, bidi, substances and the likes. This coupled with negligence of health hygiene only adds to the cause. We would urge everyone to maintain good health with regular check-ups as a preventive measure, lead a healthy active lifestyle for better immunity and overall recovery, mandatory usage of masks, air purifiers, natural remedies to get rid of toxins, increasing the green cover in the areas of your residence. While detection and treatment are always available, prevention is always better than cure. I wish everyone good health and long life."

How Can Lung Cancer Be Prevented?

While there is no sure-shot way of preventing lung cancer or any cancer. But there are certain things you can do that can help reduce the risk of lung cancer:

Don't smoke

Smoking is one of the major factors that increase the chances of developing lung cancer. It is best to avoid smoking if you want to reduce the risk of developing cancer. Even secondhand smoke can increase the risk of lung cancer. Talk to your doctor to work on strategies and stop smoking so that you can quit. Nicotine replacement and medications can help.

Check radon levels at home

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, as per data. High radon levels at home should be checked to mitigate the risk. The airborne radon gas decomposes into minute radioactive particles called radon progeny, which can settle in the lining of the lungs and emit radiation. Lung cancer may develop because of this radiation damage to lung cells. Contact the health department to understand all about it and how you can control it.

Avoid carcinogens

A carcinogen is a substance that can cause cancer. Take care to shield yourself from workplace exposure to hazardous chemicals. Observe the safety recommendations of your workplace. Wear a face mask that has been provided to you as protection, for instance. If you smoke, you run a higher chance of developing lung cancer from your job's toxins.

Eat a healthy diet

Eat a balanced diet that includes a range of fruits and vegetables. Vitamins and nutrients are best obtained from food sources. Vitamins taken as pills should not be used in high dosages since they may be dangerous.

Exercise

If you are someone who doesn't exercise regularly, then you should start now. Try exercising at least four times a week to make sure you do some sort of physical activity every day.

