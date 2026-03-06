UPSC Topper 2026: Late night studies to managing stress, how Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor from Rajasthan topped UPSC Civil Services 2025

UPSC topper 2026 Anuj Agnihotri: Late night studies to managing stress, how a doctor from Rajasthan topped UPSC Civil Services 2025

UPSC Topper 2026: Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor from Rajasthan grabbed the 1st position in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 after the written examination held in August 2025 and the Personality Test interviews conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.

A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and various Central Services in Group A and Group B, according to the official notice.

Among them, Anuj Agnihotri has secured Rank 1 in the examination. But many doesn't know the hardships he had to take to ensure his ranking is on point, among these are his focused daily routine, and stress management activities. Let's take some tips from the UPSC 2026 topper to handle exam stress and ensure good health.

Anuj Agnihotri Top UPSC Civil Services Examination, Shares Tips To Beat Exam Stress

Talking to the media about his preparation days, Agnihotri said the entire UPSC preparation process was not an easy journey, it brought several sets of challenges that were different from his medical studies. According to him, the Civil Services preparation stage was more difficult than his five years of MBBS.

In an exclusive interaction with the media, Agnihotri revealed that one thing that helped him rank no. 1 in the exam was his honesty. "I was asked about technical service rules or certain medical research topics, however, I was not aware of these. I chose to say the truth rather than making false knowledge show."

Such honesty is often considered a strength in civil service interviews, where panels look for clarity of thought and intellectual humility rather than perfect recall.

Are you too preparing for UPSC? Make sure to follow these effective study tips a part of your life to beat exam stress naturally:

Create A Plan

The first and the most important step to follow when preparing for the UPSC examination is to ensure that you have a plan - something that is humanly possible. Proper planning can help deal with stress later in the preparation days.

Prioritize Workload

Apart from planning how you want to study and prepare for the exam, it is important to understand that you need to keep the toughest subject for that time of the day when your energy levels are at peak.

Follow a Healthy Sleep Cycle and Diet Routine

It is important to ensure that you are eating healthy and also sleeping well. These two can have serious impact on your overall health. Eat light foods, homemade dishes and drink lots of water. Also, make sure to give your body and mind proper rest.

Deep Breathing Exercises

Practice deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce physical tension.

Make sure to stay positive during such exam preparation, and have positive thinking. Anxiety is all about controlling your mind - flood your mind with positive information and thoughts.

UPSC Exam Preparation Tips

The Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in the world. Every year, hundreds of thousands of aspirants attempt the three-stage process - the Preliminary examination, the Mains written papers, and the Personality Test interview. Only a few hundred ultimately make it to the final list. The examination demands not only academic depth but also analytical ability, awareness of national and global affairs, and immense psychological endurance. Many candidates spend years preparing before securing a rank, making the achievement of topping the examination an extraordinary feat. If you are too, preparing for this exam, make sure to keep your mind-and-body healthy and relaxed. Stress not only affects your mental health, but also triggers other serious health issues.

