UP Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing At Wedding, Video Leaves Netizens Worried

UP Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing At Wedding, Video Leaves Netizens Worried

The deceased man has been identified as Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma. Scroll down to watch the video.

In yet another video that is doing rounds on social media, a 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh can be seen suddenly collapsing and falling on the ground while dancing at a wedding ceremony. The man reportedly died on the spot. The deceased man has been identified as Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma. The incident took place in the Uttar Pradesh city of Varanasi. According to the initial reports, the man suffered a massive heart attack, which lead to his immediate death. Doctors have confirmed that the man had no history of illness.

Speaking to the media, the family members who were present at the spot said, "After he suddenly fell on the ground, he was unable to get back up. ... died on the spot before anyone could comprehend the situation." Check the video of the incident HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews)

In the past couple of months, India is seeing a jump in the number of deaths due to heart attacks. While the condition was already prevalent in the country, what is worrisome is that even young, and fit people are getting into the grip of heart attack deaths. TheHealthSite.com spoke to experts to understand why this is happening and whether this has to do anything with the deadly COVID infection, which attacks the heart and the lungs.

Why Cases of Heart Attacks Are Increasing In India?

Heart attack is not a new condition. India is home to at least one-fifth of the 17.9 million cardiovascular disease-related deaths from a global perspective. This is especially for the age group of youths or young adults. The few contributing factors to this condition are an unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, stress, smoking, and drinking.

The condition occurs when the blood flow to the heart stops suddenly, killing the muscles and the cells. This sudden blockage in the blood flow happens due to several factors, such as high levels of cholesterol in the blood, the presence of fats, high blood sugar levels, and also hypertension.

You may like to read

Symptoms of Heart Attack

Even though the heart attack which led to the death of the 40-year-old UP man was sudden. There are some telltale signs and symptoms that can warn an individual about an impending heart attack, here are a few of them:

Chest pain Tightness in the chest Breathing difficulty Sweating profusely Numbness in the arms, jaws, neck, and shoulders

The above-listed symptoms are very common among heart attack patients, therefore when you notice even one of these, make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor immediately.