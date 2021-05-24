A 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh who was coughing for 9 months was diagnosed with a rare zoonotic disease transmitted from animals. Named Ali Khan the boy couldn’t concentrate on his studies as the mucus would come out from the mouth. He would avoid socializing due to the constant coughing. He was unable to sleep and his quality of life was compromised. His parents too him to various medicos who diagnosed the condition as Tuberculosis (TB) and took treatment for 9 months. But even after taking medication his condition didn’t improve. Finally Ali was brought to Mumbai for further diagnosis