Unveiling The Toll Of COPD On Women's Health: Expert Insights And Prevention

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a chronic illness of the lung where there is inflammation of the airway tubes which leads to swelling and thereby edema of the airway obstructing the airflow. In this article, we will be exploring insights from Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant Pulmonologist, at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai. The symptoms of this disease are difficulty breathing, phlegm production, cough, and wheezing. It is typically due to exposure on a long-term basis to irritating gas, particulate matter (PM), and cigarette smoking are the culprits. This disease is indeed disabling and progressive. The female body can go through the disease much faster and the progression is quicker, so they have to be careful. Women will face breathing difficulties, extreme fatigue, and weakness due to which the diagnosis in women gets delayed. The disease reaches an advanced stage by the time a woman consults the doctor. Females tend to also face the complications of COPD such as anxiety, depression, and osteoporosis. the exposure to biomass fuel that is cooking in poorly ventilated areas by using coal and wood which leads to the generation of particulate matter (PM) and the initiation of the disease.
Even tobacco in any form can invite this condition. Avoid chulhas, bidis, vaping, hookah, and e-cigarettes. Women tend to smoke out of social pressure as people around them are doing it and that can lead to COPD. Also, remember that women don't need smoking to tackle mental issues. What women need is to pay attention to their overall well-being and report any symptoms of COPD to the doctor without any delay.
