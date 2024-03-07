Unveiling The Toll Of COPD On Women's Health: Expert Insights And Prevention

Preventing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in women involves a multifaceted approach that addresses various risk factors.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a chronic illness of the lung where there is inflammation of the airway tubes which leads to swelling and thereby edema of the airway obstructing the airflow. In this article, we will be exploring insights from Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant Pulmonologist, at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai. The symptoms of this disease are difficulty breathing, phlegm production, cough, and wheezing. It is typically due to exposure on a long-term basis to irritating gas, particulate matter (PM), and cigarette smoking are the culprits. This disease is indeed disabling and progressive. The female body can go through the disease much faster and the progression is quicker, so they have to be careful. Women will face breathing difficulties, extreme fatigue, and weakness due to which the diagnosis in women gets delayed. The disease reaches an advanced stage by the time a woman consults the doctor. Females tend to also face the complications of COPD such as anxiety, depression, and osteoporosis. the exposure to biomass fuel that is cooking in poorly ventilated areas by using coal and wood which leads to the generation of particulate matter (PM) and the initiation of the disease.

Even tobacco in any form can invite this condition. Avoid chulhas, bidis, vaping, hookah, and e-cigarettes. Women tend to smoke out of social pressure as people around them are doing it and that can lead to COPD. Also, remember that women don't need smoking to tackle mental issues. What women need is to pay attention to their overall well-being and report any symptoms of COPD to the doctor without any delay.

Treatment Of COPD

One emerging treatment option for COPD is bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, which involves inserting tiny valves or coils into the airways to block off damaged parts of the lungs. This procedure can improve airflow and lung function in some patients, offering a potential alternative to more invasive surgical treatments.

Another promising approach is pulmonary rehabilitation, a comprehensive program that includes exercise training, education, and behavioral interventions to help COPD patients manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.

In addition to these innovative treatments, the use of personalized medicine in COPD management is gaining traction. By identifying specific genetic markers or biomarkers that are linked to COPD progression or exacerbations, experts can tailor treatment plans to individual patients for better outcomes.

COPD Prevention