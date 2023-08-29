Unveiling The Health Risks Of Ingesting Microplastics: Who Is More Vulnerable?

Microplastics infiltrate our environment and food chain, the potential health risks they harbor necessitate a collective effort to mitigate their impact.

Growing pollution has increased the health risks of many diseases but not much people know about the health risks of Micro plastics. These are tiny plastic particles with just 5mm diameter, these teeny little particles have increased significantly in the surface waters of oceans and are known to create menace for human health. These particles are found in water bodies, soil, and even the food we consume. As we increasingly recognize the extent of microplastics contamination, the potential health risks associated with their ingestion have sparked growing concern among researchers, policymakers, and the general public.

Let's look at what harm these tiny particles can inflict on a human body if ingested unintentionally.

It Can Have Gastrointestinal Distress

Since the size of these particles are so small, they can easily settle themselves anywhere. Its small size allows them to easily traverse the gastrointestinal tract, potentially causing inflammation, irritation, and discomfort. This can really become malignant if the quantity of these particles increase in human body.

Risk of chronic diseases

Micro plastics are known to absorb and accumulate toxic chemicals. The adsorbed chemicals and pollutants get carried by micro plastics and enter human tissues and bloodstream, increasing the risk of chronic diseases. These pollutants can create health havoc.

Hormonal Imbalances and Reproductive Issues

As mentioned earlier, very less is known about the health impacts of micro plastics but they do possess the ability to create Endocrine Disruption. Endocrine system is a complex network of glands and organs. Its role is to monitor the amount of hormones in the blood. Some micro plastics contain additives that mimic or interfere with hormones, potentially leading to hormonal imbalances and reproductive issues.

Allergies, Hypersensitivity And More

These tiny micro plastics can increase the risk of allergies, hypersensitivity and other problems. Preliminary studies suggest that microplastics could induce immune system responses, leading to allergies, hypersensitivity, and chronic inflammation. Any harm to our immune system can directly impact the overall health of a person.

Who Is More Vulnerable To The Micro Plastics Havoc?

Studies are trying to unravel the most about Micro plastics and health risks associated with it. Question here is that who can be more affected by the ingestion of micro plastics. So, here is an answer to that!

Mostly children, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the potential health risks posed by microplastics. Studies suggest that exposure during critical developmental stages may have long-lasting consequences, impacting future generations too. So the emerging pollution of micro plastics shouldn't be ignored.

What Can Be Done To Protect The Further Harm?

It can be observed that people know less about the increasing health risks of microplastics so the first important step should be to educate and enlighten public about the dangers of microplastics and promote responsible consumption habits that can reduce demand for single-use plastics. Here, government has a significant role to play, it must implement stringent regulations on plastic production, usage, and disposal to curb the influx of microplastics into the environment. There can be some innovative solutions too. Research into sustainable alternatives to plastics and efficient microplastics filtration methods is crucial to prevent further contamination.

