Unusual Dengue Symptoms: 10 Early Signs of Dengue Fever You Should Never Ignore

Are you suffering from any of these 10 symptoms? Get yourself checked for dengue fever.

Dengue, often known as break-bone fever, is a virus spread by mosquito bites. It is one of the most lethal illnesses spread by mosquitoes from the Aedes family. Unlike malaria, it is a viral illness with an annual infection rate of 100 400 million in tropical and subtropical countries. A communicable illness is not dengue fever. However, it is transmitted via the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Early signs of dengue include chronic weakness, body rashes, and recurring fever. Do not self-administer extended symptoms without consulting a doctor.

10 Worrying Signs and Symptoms of Dengue

These are some of the most typical dengue symptoms that call for quick medical attention, whether the infection is moderate or severe. Some of these signs are:

Persistent fever Chronic headache Severe muscle/body pain Unprecedented rates Ocular pain Extreme tiredness or fatigue Severe abdominal discomfort or pain Swollen lymph nodes Nausea and vomiting Internal bleeding

Let's understand each of the above signs and symptoms of dengue fever in detail.

High Fever That Doesn't Go Away

Suffering from persistent fever above 100.4 F could be a sign of dengue fever.

Headache

Intense headaches with a throbbing aching between the frontal and retro-orbital lobes are among the symptoms of dengue fever.

Severe Body Aches

The viral infection spreads into your muscles, causing spontaneous inflammation that causes agonising body aches that painkillers only temporarily relieve.

Skin Rashes

Following the start of the viral infection, unexplained red and purple rashes are another sign of dengue. Skin bruising could result, indicating internal bleeding beneath the epidermis.

Ocular Pain

Due to subconjunctival bleeding, dengue fever also produces ocular inflammation and severe eye redness (uveitis).

Extreme Fatigue

Fever and body aches can also lead to fatigue and tiredness.

Abdominal Discomfort

Severe stomach discomfort, cholecystitis, colitis, hepatitis, and pancreatitis are among the symptoms of dengue fever. It causes bloating and excruciating pain over the entire abdominal area.

Nausea and Vomiting

The intestinal wall and gut health are both impacted by nausea and vomiting, which can result in blood vomiting, which is one of the symptoms of dengue.

Internal Bleeding

A pathogenic infection in one of your essential organs can result in internal bleeding. Thrombocytopenia (destruction of platelet cell count) is brought on by advanced dengue fever symptoms. Additionally, it causes significant intestinal bleeding, which results in blood passing through stools.

