Unnecessary Scanning Can Be Dangerous: Know The Harmful Effects Of Imaging Tests

Medical imaging has revolutionized the course of disease diagnosis and treatment in all parts of the world. However, many such imaging tests lead to radiation exposure and their effects can be cumulative. Hence, studies show that going for regular and careless scanning can do more harm than good. Also, both the clinician and the patient need to assess which scans can have a better alternative.

Over the last few years, there has been a dramatic increase in the availability and application of these imaging tests. As per reports, even physicians have engaged in overprescribing these tests. Hence, it is important to understand that these tests are performed when they are required.

Tests must be justified

Depending on the patient's size and needs, the radiation exposure of a CT scan is equivalent to about 100 to 200 chest x-rays. This amount is not insignificant. However, over years efforts have been put in to reduce the dose of radiation in these scans. As per experts, an imaging test must not be prescribed unless the benefits outweigh the risk. Once prescribed, the next step must be optimization- obtaining the best image scan with the lowest dose of radiation to lower potential risks. For instance, during the second wave of COVID-19, many experts were prescribing that patients go for x-rays over CT scans that are more powerful.

Some organs more vulnerable than others

There are certain parts of the body where the cells divide rapidly. For instance, cells of the breasts, thyroid gland, lungs and bone marrow are more sensitive to radiations than others. Hence, deciding the right scan is crucial for these parts. Also, children are more vulnerable to the side effects of these tests than adults because their cells divide more rapidly.

What can be done to prevent the side-effects

As said before, the side-effects of these imaging tests can be cumulative in nature. Hence, duplication of these tests must be avoided. The following are some things that can be kept in mind while we are planning to get a scan done-

It is crucial to ask your clinician whether the test result will make any difference in the course of the treatment or management. Hence, it must be a collaborative decision where the benefit must weigh more than the disadvantages. It is important to track the history of your scans and to maintain an appropriate time window between two tests of equal intensity. Always go first for a low-radiation dose scan. For instance, in some cases x-ray can spot a condition as effectively as a CT scan. Don't unnecessarily seek out scans just to assure yourself that you had a thorough checkup.