Unnao Bee Tragedy: Cricket Umpire Dies After 150 Stings. How Risky Is It?

About 10 to 15 people, including umpire Manik Gupta were attacked by a swarm of bees at Rahul Sapru ground in Shuklaganj, on Thrusday.

Unnao Bee Tragedy: A recent local cricket match in Unnao happened to be a tragedy of its own when a swarm of bees descended on the field, injuring several players (10-15) and killing umpire Manik Gupta, 65, in the middle of the match at the Rahul Sapru ground in Shuklaganj. The 65-year-old, who was a three-decade veteran of junior cricket in Kanpur succumed to death after being stung by more than 150 Bees on Thursday.

Unnao Cricket Umpire Cause Of Death

Recalling the tragic incident, RVS Cricket Academy in-charge Ajeet Singh told the media, "The swarm didn't let him up. He was on the ground, and the bees kept attacking. We could not reach him immediately. It was too dense." Former Ranji player Rahul Sapru, who was present at the site, helped carry the cricket umpire to a car in which he was taken to private hospitals in Shuklaganj before being referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur. According to reports, Gupta, who had a heart condition, got stuck in a traffic jam on the New Ganga Bridge for at least 45 minutes and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

How Bee Stings Can Turn Fatal

The outrageous event shows the extent to which an ordinary event may escalate into a life-threatening one. Although bee stings are rarely dangerous, in some cases, they may lead to serious allergic reactions or complications. Being aware of the severity of bee attacks is an essential step in making your next move to save lives.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), bee stings can cause several side effects, which can sometimes be fatal, due to the fact that bee venom consists of various enzymes and biologically toxic substances such as mellitin, phospholipase A2, hyaluronidase, histamine, and apamin. It states, "Incidences of multiple bee stings have been increasing globally; the substantial amount of bee venom injected in such incidents can result in anaphylactic shock, rhabdomyolysis and renal failure, proving fatal in some cases. While anaphylactic reactions are more common and have established treatment protocols, inflammatory response induced by the venom demands a tailored approach."

The US health agency further notes, "The main component of bee venom (50%) is mellitin, which causes inflammatory reactions, cytolysis, intravascular hemolysis, and rhabdomyolysis, all of which can exacerbate and lead to acute kidney injury. Phospholipase A2 can cause disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). Hyaluronidase with increased capillary permeability facilitates the spread of toxins. Apamine is neurotoxic. Histamine is a chemical compound that dilates blood vessels, promotes fluid secretion, and stimulates nerves that cause bronchospasm and local muscle spasms. Therefore, phospholipase A2 and mellitin with destruction of the cell membrane cause hemolysis, thrombocytopenia, liver damage, kidney failure, cardiac arrest, and death."

Tips To Treat Bee Stings

Here are some essential steps you can follow to treat a bee sting at home, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Ensure to remove the stinger Clean the wound And place an ice pack on the skin Keep track of the injury Take an antihistamine or pain medication

The US medical centre further notes that if you experience an anaphylactic shock after a bee sting, then you must visit the emergnecy room immediately.

