Unlocking The Secrets Of Inflammaging: New Study Offers Insights

Therapies that harness the body's resolution mechanisms for healthier aging.

The research not only unveils a potential therapy to address age-related liver pathologies but also underscores the importance of bone marrow function in blood cell production.

Aging is an intricate journey marked by various physiological changes, and among them, chronic inflammation, or "inflammaging," has emerged as a crucial factor contributing to tissue dysfunction. Recent revelations in The American Journal of Pathology shed light on cellular programs and factors fostering inflammation resolution during aging. These insights could pave the way for strategies to mitigate age-related organ decline. Inflammaging is defined as aging correlates with persistent, nonresolving inflammation, impacting tissue functionality. Active resolution of inflammation involves factors like specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators (SPMs). Deficiencies in inflammation-resolution programs may contribute to inflammation. Active resolution of inflammation involves factors like specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators (SPMs). Deficiencies in inflammation-resolution programs may contribute to inflammation. The study emphasizes that inflammaging might persist due to a deficiency in inflammation-resolution programs. It suggests that treatments involving SPMs, such as resolvins, could potentially alleviate excessive inflammation and age-related tissue dysfunction.

Collaborative Exploration Of Inflammation-Resolution Mechanisms

The collaborative effort between experts in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology and the Department of Immunology and Microbial Disease at Albany Medical College sought to fill gaps in understanding mechanisms associated with inflammation resolution during aging. The researchers embarked on a series of studies utilizing the ligand Resolvin D2 (RvD2) to explore SPM-initiated mechanisms that could limit features of inflammaging.

Key Findings: GPR18 And Tissue Homeostasis

The study identified a specific G-protein-coupled receptor, GPR18, as a key player associated with maintaining tissue homeostasis during aging. Using mice as models for normal, healthy aging, the researchers observed significant pathologic changes in the liver during middle age, including fatty liver disease (steatosis) and collagen deposition. These changes correlated with a reduction in preparative (protective) macrophages.

Targeting GPR18: A Potential Therapeutic Approach

Transcriptional analysis revealed an increased expression of Gpr18 in aged macrophages compared to young ones. To delve into its role in aging, the researchers created a conditional knockout mouse, where only myeloid cells lacked GPR18. Additionally, they treated mice with RvD2, the ligand for GPR18. Their studies demonstrated that myeloid-specific GPR18 played a crucial role in limiting liver steatosis and collagen accumulation.

Insightful Bone Marrow Studies

The researchers were intrigued by the specificity of RvD2's actions on the bone marrow. They observed that RvD2, when added externally, acted directly on the bone marrow, inducing a specific increase in monocyte/macrophage progenitors. Bone marrow transplants further elucidated the connection between aging bone marrow and liver pathology. Transient treatment with RvD2, even for a short duration, had a profound and durable response, improving liver pathology months later.

Conclusion

These groundbreaking studies provide a proof-of-concept for RvD2's potential to combat established liver pathologies linked to aging. By regulating bone marrow and blood cell production, RvD2 emerges as a promising candidate to improve age-related health issues, offering a glimpse into the future of therapies that harness the body's resolution mechanisms for healthier aging.

