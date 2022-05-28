Unhygienic Menstrual Practices Can Increase Risk of PID, UTIs, Infertility

As a result of poor menstrual hygiene, there is an increased risk of PID among women.

Poor menstrual hygiene can lead to major health problems such as Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, urinary tract infections, and even infertility.

Every woman is different and so are her period cycles. But the thing that should remain common in all ladies is hygienic menstrual practices. Maintaining hygiene around your time of the month is extremely important and can save you from many potential diseases including Infertility. It is a sad reality that many women in India and around the world still don't have access to proper sanitary products for maintenance of hygiene during their periods, which can affect their chances of becoming a mother.

Here is how your unsanitary menstrual practice might result in infertility-

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs and is often caused by the passage of harmful germs from the vagina to the womb (uterus), fallopian tubes, or ovaries. As a result of poor menstrual hygiene, there is an increased risk of PID among women. This infection begins in the reproductive tract of females and progresses to the pelvic area. The reason of PID in women include unhygienic use of sanitary napkins, using them for an extended amount of time, not changing pads after every 3-4 hours etc. Research shows that about 5 per cent of patients who are diagnosed with infertility are seeking treatment for that have these issues due to the neglect of PID.

RTIs and UTIs

Poor menstrual hygiene, on the other hand, can lead to major health problems such as reproductive and urinary tract infections, which can lead to issues in conceiving and infertility in the future.

Challenges in menstrual hygiene in India

People who are financially unstable are forced to shift their priorities to needs such as food and shelter before proper sanitary products, this practice was seen increasingly during covid times.

Lack of awareness among women about the ill effects of unhygienic menstrual practices

Some hygienic menstrual practices all women should follow are:

1. Cleaning Thoroughly

During your monthly cycle, the blood offers an ideal habitat for germs to grow, thus cleaning the vulval area at least twice a day is suggested. However, don't over-wash your vulva; this may upset your pH balance, making you more vulnerable to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

2. Wear airy clothes

It's best to stay away from tight clothing, such as synthetics during your menstruation cycle as they can trap moisture and heat, allowing germs to grow. Cotton underwear's and loose-fitting clothing are best for this time.

3. Keep a track of your periods

Keep a record of your menstruation. Your menstrual cycle can say a lot about your general health and help you notice warning signs.

4. Remove tampon before 4 hours, change pads every 4-8 hours

You should not have a tampon in your body for more than 8 hours in a day. You should replace it every three to four hours to reduce risk of TSS (Toxic Shock Syndrome)

5. Used sanitary napkins disposal

During your menstrual cycle, improper disposal of soiled napkins poses a significant risk to you and others around you. Wrap it tightly before discarding it to keep the odor and illness at bay. After changing sanitary napkins, always wash your hands to avoid spreading illnesses.

Measures to Control infertility due to poor menstrual hygiene

Create a method for discussing menstruation and gaining access to healthy menstrual information.

Development and distribution of sensitive information to parents and their adolescent children in a well-channeled manner.

Providing youth-friendly services and upgrading current resources for teenagers.

Educating teen girls on the necessity of keeping good cleanliness during menstruation in order to avoid infections of the reproductive system.

Sexual education in schools should be promoted.

To have a good discourse, we must address taboos.



The article is contributed by Dr. Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore.