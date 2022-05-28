- Health A-Z
Every woman is different and so are her period cycles. But the thing that should remain common in all ladies is hygienic menstrual practices. Maintaining hygiene around your time of the month is extremely important and can save you from many potential diseases including Infertility. It is a sad reality that many women in India and around the world still don't have access to proper sanitary products for maintenance of hygiene during their periods, which can affect their chances of becoming a mother.
Here is how your unsanitary menstrual practice might result in infertility-
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs and is often caused by the passage of harmful germs from the vagina to the womb (uterus), fallopian tubes, or ovaries. As a result of poor menstrual hygiene, there is an increased risk of PID among women. This infection begins in the reproductive tract of females and progresses to the pelvic area. The reason of PID in women include unhygienic use of sanitary napkins, using them for an extended amount of time, not changing pads after every 3-4 hours etc. Research shows that about 5 per cent of patients who are diagnosed with infertility are seeking treatment for that have these issues due to the neglect of PID.
RTIs and UTIs
Poor menstrual hygiene, on the other hand, can lead to major health problems such as reproductive and urinary tract infections, which can lead to issues in conceiving and infertility in the future.
1. Cleaning Thoroughly
During your monthly cycle, the blood offers an ideal habitat for germs to grow, thus cleaning the vulval area at least twice a day is suggested. However, don't over-wash your vulva; this may upset your pH balance, making you more vulnerable to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.
2. Wear airy clothes
It's best to stay away from tight clothing, such as synthetics during your menstruation cycle as they can trap moisture and heat, allowing germs to grow. Cotton underwear's and loose-fitting clothing are best for this time.
3. Keep a track of your periods
Keep a record of your menstruation. Your menstrual cycle can say a lot about your general health and help you notice warning signs.
4. Remove tampon before 4 hours, change pads every 4-8 hours
You should not have a tampon in your body for more than 8 hours in a day. You should replace it every three to four hours to reduce risk of TSS (Toxic Shock Syndrome)
5. Used sanitary napkins disposal
During your menstrual cycle, improper disposal of soiled napkins poses a significant risk to you and others around you. Wrap it tightly before discarding it to keep the odor and illness at bay. After changing sanitary napkins, always wash your hands to avoid spreading illnesses.
The article is contributed by Dr. Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore.
