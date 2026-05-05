Unheard deaths in the dust: A doctor’s reflection on stone workers and a silent disease

Stone workers inhale silica dust every day. A doctor reflects on the quiet rise of silicosis- a slow, often overlooked lung disease hiding behind cough and breathlessness.

Written By: Dr. Shweta Garg | Updated : May 5, 2026 12:48 PM IST

Image credits by: Dr. Shweta Garg is a Senior Pathologist at the District Hospital in Chhatarpur.

It didn't start with a patient. It started with a sentence I read somewhere about a village in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, where people involved in stone work had reportedly died over time. No detailed report, no confirmed diagnosis, just a passing mention.

But it stayed with me.

Because in my work, I have seen stories like this before only they are never written down.

Persistent Cough And Breathlessness: Early Warning Signs Often Ignored

A few months ago, during a rural health interaction, a middle-aged man sat quietly in front of me. He wasn't in acute distress, but something about him felt off. When I asked, he said, "Saans jalti hai aur khansi rukti hi nahi."

("My breath burns and the cough never stops.")

He had been working with stone for years.

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No mask. No protection. Just daily exposure to fine dust that no one really talks about.

His reports were not dramatic. Nothing that would immediately raise alarm in a routine setup. And that is exactly how these cases slip through.

In another instance, I remember a worker who had been treated multiple times for what was assumed to be a common respiratory issue. Medications gave temporary relief, but the symptoms kept returning. Over time, he simply stopped seeking care.

This is the part that worries me the most not just the disease, but the silence around it.

What Is Silicosis? The Hidden Lung Disease Linked To Silica Dust

In occupations like stone cutting, crushing, and mining, workers are constantly exposed to fine silica dust. These particles are invisible to the eye but not to the lungs. They travel deep inside and gradually start causing damage scarring the lung tissue, reducing its capacity, and making every breath a little harder than the last.

This condition is known as silicosis.

What makes it dangerous is not just its progression, but its invisibility in early stages. The symptoms are slow, almost deceptive persistent cough, mild breathlessness, fatigue. In many rural settings, these are dismissed as seasonal problems or general weakness. Sometimes, they are even treated as tuberculosis because the symptoms overlap.

And so, the real cause remains hidden.

When I read about the reported deaths in Ashoknagar, I could not help but connect it to these experiences. There is no confirmed medical data linking those deaths directly to silicosis, and it would be incorrect to make that assumption without investigation.

But the pattern the occupation, the symptoms, the gradual decline is something we cannot ignore.

In districts where stone work is a common livelihood, there is a need to look beyond routine diagnoses. A simple question about a person's occupation can change the entire direction of evaluation. Early suspicion can lead to timely referral and better management.

Silicosis Prevention: Why Masks, Dust Control And Awareness Matter

More importantly, prevention is still possible.

Basic protective measures masks, dust control, awareness about exposure can significantly reduce risk. But for that, the conversation needs to reach the ground. Workers need to know that the dust they breathe daily is not harmless.

They need to know that a cough that doesn't go away is not something to live with.

As doctors, we often see diseases in reports, slides, and investigations. But some conditions are not just medical they are social, occupational, and deeply rooted in the way people live and work.

The mention of a village like Kadwaya should not fade as just another unverified story. Whether it turns out to be silicosis or something else, it raises an important question:

How many such cases are we missing because no one is looking closely enough?

Because sometimes, the most dangerous diseases are not the ones that spread fast.

They are the ones that settle quietly in the lungs, in the lives of workers, and in places where no one is counting.

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