Unhealthy Screen Time And How Severely Is Affects The Overall Health of A Child

Unhealthy Screen Time And How Severely Is Affects The Overall Health of A Child

Dr Himani Narula, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert explains it all.

Screen time is the total time spent per day viewing screens such as mobile phones, Tablets, TV, computers, or any hand-held or visual device. Just like the balanced food that we eat, screens need to be consumed in the right quantity. The way we use the screens determines whether it is healthy or unhealthy. Screen time spent for educational or prosocial activities such as schoolwork, interacting with friends and relatives, and creating art or music or relaxation is termed positive or healthy, while watching inappropriate TV shows, visiting unsafe websites, or playing violent video games are few examples of negative or unhealthy screen time.

According to the Indian Academy of Paediatric Guidelines

Children below the age of 2 years should not be exposed to any type of screen with the exception of occasional video calls with relatives.

Screen time for children between the age of 2 and 5 years should not exceed 1 hour; the lesser, the better. For older children and adolescents, it is important to balance screen time with other activities that are required for overall development. These activities include an hour of physical activity (playtime), adequate duration of sleep (recommended sleep time varies with age, for example, adolescents require 8 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep at night), and time for schoolwork, meals, hobbies, and family time. If any of these activities are displaced due to screen use, then it is called excessive screen time and it should be reduced.

There are various ill effects of excessive screen time on children:

Physical health

Excessive screen time can lead to physical health problems such as obesity, poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle, disturbed sleep, headache, neck, back, and wrist pains and eye strain. Children who spend long hours sitting in front of a screen are less likely to engage in physical activity, which can lead to weight gain and a higher risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Mental health

Studies have shown that excessive screen time can have a negative impact on children's mental health showing increased symptoms of hyperactivity, aggression, violence, desire for instant gratification, poor concentration, FOMO (fear of missing out), FOBLO (fear of being left out), cyberbullying, media addiction, distorted perception of sex by exposure to pornography, drug use, self-harm, anxiety and depression. The constant stimulation from screens can also lead to difficulty focusing, poor attention span, and behavioural problems.

You may like to read

Social development

Excessive screen time can hinder children's social development by limiting their opportunities to interact with others in real-life situations. Children who spend a lot of time in front of screens may struggle with social skills and have difficulty forming relationships with peers.

Language and cognitive development

Too much screen time can also affect children's language and cognitive development. Studies have shown that young children who spend more time watching screens have lower scores on language and cognitive development tests.

Scholastic Performance

High screen time also reduces the scholastic performance of school-going children.

Screen/Media Addiction

Unhealthy use of media can lead to addiction, child will compulsively uses media, craves it, has lost control over its usage, gets violent when asked to stop its use, and continues to use despite adverse consequences such as a fall in academic performance and loss of friendships, he is probably addicted to it.

In conclusion, it's important to limit children's screen time and encourage them to engage in other activities that promote physical, mental, and social development. Parents and caregivers can set limits on screen time, encourage outdoor play and physical activity, and promote activities that involve interaction with others.

The above article has been contributed by Dr Himani Narula, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert & Co-Founder and Director of Continua Kids (Child Developmental Center)