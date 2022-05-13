Unexplained Blisters To Calcium Deposits: Here's What Your Skin Is Trying To Tell You About Your Kidney Health

What Your Skin Is Trying To Tell You About Your Kidney Health

Never ignore these warning symptoms that your skin is giving you when your kidneys are not working as they should.

Are your kidneys safe, or they are in trouble? Kidneys are one of the most important organs in our body. It helps in flushing out the toxins. Therefore, keeping it healthy is very important. There are many signs that your body may show up when your kidneys are not in good health. But did you know one of the most common ones is visible on your skin? Yes, you read that right. Our skin changes from time to time, depending on the climate change, daily habits and lifestyle. However, sometimes, visible changes in the skin can be a warning symptom of something serious happening to the kidneys. Scroll down to learn the ways your skin is telling you that your kidneys are in big trouble, and also which conditions these symptoms may indicate.

Poor Kidney Health: 5 Symptoms To Look Out For

Dry And Itchy Skin

Skin dryness is very common during the winters. But you will be shocked to know that itchy and dry skin can be one of the symptoms that your kidneys are not in good health. Usually, a person suffering from any kind of kidney ailment will have - rough, scaly, cracked, and uncomfortable skin texture. How are these two related? According to the experts, dry and itchy skin is a warning sign of severe mineral deficiency accompanied by compromised bone health - and these two are symptoms of advanced kidney disease. They appear when the kidneys are not working properly or are able to rightly balance the mineral and nutrients in the blood.

Change In Skin Colour

Changes in skin colour are very much common for almost people of all age groups. However, sometimes these colour changes can be a warning sign of something serious inside your kidneys. Yes, you read that right. Sudden and unexplained changes in skin colour are a warning symptom of chronic kidney disease. Why does this happen? Experts say that this happens due to accumulation of the toxins. When kidneys fail to filter the blood as they usually function, it leads to colour changes in the skin. What colour does it change to? One may notice a grey or yellow hue to your skin, areas of darkened skin, or an unhealthy pale tone. Some patients have also reported seeing yellowish, thick skin with bumps or cysts.

Swelling In The Skin

Swelling in any part of the body is considered 'not normal. However, when your kidneys are in danger, your skin starts swelling. Why does this happen? It is because your kidneys are the organs which help in removing the extra fluids and salt from the body. But, when the kidneys' health is not in a good shape, the fluids can build up in the body, leading to unexplained swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, face, or hands.

Unexplained Blisters

Another warning symptom of kidney disease is unexplained blisters or rashes. They can be painful and irritating. Why does it happen? When kidneys cannot remove waste from your body, a rash or blister can develop on the skin. Sometimes, one can also develop patches.

Calcium Deposits

A person suffering from any kind of kidney disease may notice calcium deposition under the skin most typically near a joint in the elbows, knees, or fingers. The functions of the kidneys are very important for the body. It helps in balancing the minerals such as sodium and phosphate in the blood. When the kidneys can are not in a good health, they fail to perform and thus it can lead to the development of calcium deposition in the skin.

What should you do when you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms? Visit a physician immediately without any further adieu.