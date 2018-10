Peppermint tea is the best way to enjoy the medicinal properties of peppermint. It is known for its healing properties and it is caffeine free. From dried leaves of the peppermint plant, the tea is being prepared. Peppermint tea lowers stress and fatigue and also boosts the immune system. The main component of the tea is peppermint oil that contains menthol, menthone and methyl acetate, which contribute to all its therapeutic effects. The tea is also rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium that provide a number of health benefits. But, there are some unexpected side-effects of peppermint tea which can be harmful to your health.

Lowers Sugar Level

Yes, people, those who are diabetic should avoid this tea because it also lowers the blood sugar level in the body. Peppermint tea might also interact with certain diabetic drugs.

Harmful for GERD

People with Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) should avoid peppermint tea. This tea allows the stomach acids to return back into the oesophagus.

Allergic Reactions

Peppermint tea can also develop allergic reactions. Some of the symptoms of peppermint allergy include unsteady feet, headache, and mouth sores. Avoid taking the tea if you notice such symptoms.

Stomach Disorders

Stomach disorder is one of the major side effects of peppermint tea. Cramping, drowsiness, tremors, diarrhoea, muscle pain, and drop in heart rate are some of the side effects of the over-consumption of peppermint tea.