Undiagnosed Vitamin B12 Deficiency Can Quietly Damage the Brain: Study Warns, Up to 1 in 3 Adults at Risk of Nerve Injury

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Vitamin B12, known as cobalamin, is mostly used as a dietary supplement. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), vitamin B12 is involved in the production of DNA, which is the blueprint present in every cell of the body. Deficiency of vitamin B12 may lead to various neurological and cognitive symptoms, which include tingling sensations, muscle weakness, balance or coordination issues, and occasional loss of bladder control. It also influences mental health by affecting mood disorders such as anxiety or mild depression, and in severe cases, confusion and dementia can occur.
According to Dr Alok Chopra, Medicare Hospitals, Mumbai, vitamin B12 as a hidden gem for providing energy to the body. He also stated that this is a much-overlooked nutrient that helps the brain to work efficiently, fights fatigue, and is important for overall health.
If you are a healthy adult without any health-related or absorption issues, you should get a daily recommendation of 2.4 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B12. If you are deficient, a higher dosage is needed through supplementation by your doctor. Explained by Dr Chopra.
According to Dr Chopra, individuals who are vegans and have a vegetarian diet are more likely to be deficient in vitamin B12, since it's mostly present in animal products, which makes the supplement more important for vegetarians.
For getting the best results, Dr Chopra said to consume the vitamin B12 supplements in the morning, a it helps in the absorption and provides energy for the rest of the day.
Vitamin B12 is important for maintaining proper energy, cognitive activity, and general health. A deficiency of this is mostly in vegans, which makes them feel more tired. Having vitamin B12 provides support to your body for the long term. It is best to have this supplement after consulting with your doctor and making sure of a responsible diet. Performing these tasks will enable your body to function at its best.
