Understanding Metabolic Syndrome In Women: How To Prevent And Reverse The Condition

Lalchawimawi Sanate, Senior Physiotherapist shares easy ways to prevent and reverse metabolic syndrome in women

Metabolic syndrome is also defined as a pathologic condition characterized by abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia by WHO. Metabolic syndrome is also known as insulin resistance syndrome or dysmetabolic syndrome.

Symptoms Of Metabolic Syndrome

There are no absolute physical symptoms, but your body's medical issues develop over time. The recent criteria by IDF (International Diabetes Federation) 2006:

Waist higher than 94 cm in men and 80 cm in women, along with the presence of two or more of the following Blood triglycerides > 150 mg/d or drug treatment for elevated triglycerides Blood pressure higher than 130/85 mmHg or drug treatment for hypertension

Lalchawimawi Sanate PT. LCCE (Senior Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sahakar Nagar Branch, Bangalore) shares ways to prevent and reverse metabolic syndrome in women.

Preventing Metabolic Syndrome

Start exercise with minimum recommended physical activity, i.e. 150mins of practice per week of mild to moderate intensity. The training consists of walking, gentle aerobics, cycling, swimming, etc. Preconception Improving BMI, maintaining normal lipids levels, and improving insulin sensitivity before conception will help women with a healthy pregnancy and decrease the chance of GDM and Preeclampsia. Before starting oral contraception, consult a gynaecologist for the correct dosage to help prevent the unwanted side effects due to oral contraception like higher blood pressure, decreasing insulin sensitivity, and obesity. Maintain healthy weight gain throughout pregnancy Encourage breastfeeding as breastfeeding decrease the risk of developing type2diabetes Adopt a healthy lifestyle if you have been diagnosed with PCOS and follow the guidelines on medication, exercise, and diet according to your gynaecologist, women's health physiotherapist, and nutritionist. Regularly exercise during pre and post-menopause to prevent central adipose obesity.

Studies also found that regular physical exercise reduces weight gain, an adverse change accompanying menopause.

Reversing Metabolic Syndrome

If you have been already diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, exercise is one of the promising components for reversing metabolic syndrome. A good number of randomized control studies have shown that training with metabolic syndrome in adults has the following benefits:

Improves blood glucose level Lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure Decrease triglycerides levels and increase HDL level It helps reduce body weight and waist circumference Improves mental health Decrease C-reactive protein and inflammation

How Can A Physiotherapist Help?

It is always suggested that an individual having metabolic syndrome should be screened and evaluated by a Physiotherapist or qualified Exercise Physiologist before initiating the exercise. The metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions and can be associated with other comorbidities like type2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, fatty liver, etc. A physiotherapist will evaluate the individual fitness level, history, and present medical conditions to avoid any injury or complications due to exercise. Well-planned individual-oriented exercises will give a better and more effective outcome.