Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance: Causes, Consequences, And Solutions

VERIFIED

Strong evidence indicates the release of antimicrobial compounds into the environment, with direct contact between natural bacterial communities and resistant bacteria.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2023: The rise and spread of antibiotic resistance, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19, has become a "GLOCAL" emergency and one of the mammoth silent pandemics. This is indeed a huge challenge for healthcare stakeholders all across the globe, compounded by the "discovery void" in developing new antimicrobials. Thus, Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Infectious Diseases Consultant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains that it has severe implications regarding morbidity, mortality, and overall healthcare costs. Though Resistance is an evolutionary phenomenon but has accelerated, especially in our settings, owing to variable attributes- easy access and over-the-counter availability of drugs, self-medication and pill-popping, -prescription, inadequate choice and dosage, usage in agriculture and livestock causing interspecies spread and limited active AMR surveillance further adds fuel to the fire. Furthermore, insufficient choice and inappropriate dosing of antibiotics are detrimental and contribute to the spread of resistance.

Quantum Of Antibiotic Resistance Development Is Under-Stated

Resistant infections are associated with higher mortality rates and increased morbidity.

This contributes to the ever-rising burden of multidrug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant SUPERBUGS. Resistance to treatment and treatment relapses increase hospital stays and eventually lead to poor clinical outcomes. Patients with antimicrobial-resistant infections often experience prolonged illness, leading to increased healthcare costs due to the need for more complex and expensive treatments.

Antimicrobials are critical for various medical procedures, including surgeries and cancer treatments. Their loss of efficacy jeopardizes the success of these procedures and puts patients at greater risk. In the current deluge of ever-evolving contagious diseases, the most challenging aspect of clinical practice is combating infections caused by drug-resistant organisms and halting the vicious cycle of their spread.

TRENDING NOW

In This Viewpoint

Strong evidence indicates the release of antimicrobial compounds into the environment, with direct contact between natural bacterial communities and resistant bacteria.

We all require concerted efforts with D making the right decision, early diagnosis, and definitive therapy- across all sectors while prescribing antimicrobials. This pandemic has also renewed awareness of the need for capacity building and coordination at the national and international organizations to ensure adequate global action against this complex threat.

Hospital-based programs with emerging antibiotic awareness lead to correct prescriptions for treatment. Being AWARE is an essential precondition to combat AMR with Access to antibiotics in current settings. WAtch antibiotics are available to treat the most common infections, and Reserve antibiotics are preserved and used only as a last resort. Intersectoral usage and spread is another essential determinant and driver of resistance in community settings.

Conclusion

Thus, a holistic approach to AMR requires a "ONE -HEALTH" approach - a multisectoral, multidisciplinary approach to ensure communication, collaboration, and coordination among all relevant ministries, agencies, stakeholders, sectors, and disciplines for optimal action. AMR is an enormous pandemic requiring a multipronged 3 "R" approach: raising awareness, exemplary efforts, regulatory strategy, and the driving force of" Aao Milke Rokein" in all healthcare and community stakeholders.