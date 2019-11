Your personality is defined by the way you feel, think and act. There is a common saying that personality is never found, it is developed. The way you think, feel and act is all an accumulation of your surroundings and upbringing. Your personality may change as you grow old. Health conditions, which were previously only associated with harming our organs and quality of life, can also harm your character. There is a long-standing debate that health conditions don’t change personality, but only brings out the hidden thoughts that the person would not say or do in normal circumstances. Whatever might be the case, the bottom line is that mental conditions can make the person act out differently than usual.

Here are some of the health conditions that can trigger these personality changes.

Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s Disease is a condition that causes brain cell death. As these cells die, a person starts developing problems depending on the area where there is maximum cell death. These cell deaths mostly occur in the hippocampus area of the brain, which controls thinking, judgment, memory, and decision-making. As the condition progresses, it can also cause personality changes. Because of confusion induced by this disease, it is easy to act in a way that you naturally won’t.

Parkinson’s disease

Just like Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease is also a progressive condition. It means that it will start with simplest shaking of hands and this will eventually lead to personality changes. It can start with obsessing over small details and end with the change of thought directions.

Huntington’s disease

Huntington’s is a genetic disorder, which damages brain cells after the person turns 30 or 40. Because of this condition, a person has mood swings and personality changes as the disease progresses. Uncontrollable rage, problem thinking clearly and forgetting basic life functions like brushing teeth are common symptoms of this disease.

Depression

Depression is much bigger than just some mood swings. Depression, if not handled properly, can impact very aspect of your brain including parts that control memory and decision making. It changes the outlook of a person and makes him see the world differently than what he saw before. This leads to personality changes.

Brain tumour

A tumour pushing over your brain’s frontal lobe can make you confused and irritating. The frontal lobe is the area in the brain that handles memory, coordination and even personality of an individual. A tumour causes brain cells death and may even trigger paranoid thoughts.