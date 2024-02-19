Unapologetic Amy Schumer Says Her Face Puffiness May Be Due To This Condition...

In a statement, the 42-year-old took on her online critics with a dash of humour and candour. She wrote, "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback."

There is always some amount of global scrutiny surrounding female celebrities and their bodies. From their fashion to their weight, critics like to point out -- what they believe to be -- 'imperfections' and 'flaws' that do not meet the 'socially-accepted' standards of beauty. It happened with Amy Schumer recently. The actor and stand-up comedian had to explain in a long social media post why, during her appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and 'Good Morning America' to promote the release of season 2 of 'Life & Beth', her face appeared puffy.

The comments were dropped on the actor's Instagram posts that shared video clips of her appearances on both the talk shows. One comment read, "Co-worker just said Amy [looks] like a cabbage patch kid and I can't unsee it." Another person wrote: "She's looking like her ego. Over-inflated."

"Why is her face so swollen?!" someone wrote, while someone else asked, "What happened to your face, Amy?"

'I have endometriosis'

In her statement, Schumer added, "I have endometriosis, an auto-immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I'm okay. Historically, women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men."

The actor further said: "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But, I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in. Like every other women/person, some days I feel confident and good as hell and others, I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed."

Schumer implored people to focus on her achievements instead of her face.

What is endometriosis?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. It can start at a person's first menstrual period and last until menopause.

In fact, endometriosis leads to inflammation and scar tissue forming in the pelvic region.

Symptoms

The WHO states that endometriosis often causes severe pain in the pelvis, especially during menstrual periods. Some people also experience severe pain during intercourse or when using the bathroom. A common symptom is pain in the pelvis, most noticeable during periods, during or after intercourse, when urinating or defecating.

Some people also experience:

Chronic pelvic pain

Heavy bleeding during periods or between periods

Trouble getting pregnant

Bloating or nausea

Fatigue

Depression or anxiety

Prevention

There is no known way to prevent endometriosis, currently. One simply has to be more aware, notice the symptoms, get it diagnosed early and speak with a doctor on how best they can manage it.