Unable To Cope With Cabin Fever? Follow These 5 Tips

How To Cope With Cabin Fever? Follow These 5 Tips

Cabin fever can happen under many different circumstances and the ability to cope with it depends on people. If you do not know how to deal with it, try these 5 mechanisms.

Cabin fever is a very common term which specifically refers to being confined and isolated in a space for a very long time. There isn't a specific diagnosis for cabin fever. There are a constellation of symptoms and they could occur under certain circumstances. It could happen when people are unable to leave hoe because of bad weather, it happened to a lot of people during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. People were unable to fly home, go outdoors and meet at least one single soul. The symptoms of cabin fever ,manifests slowly. People may feel fine at first but eventually the feeling of loneliness, depression, anxiety and mood swings will set in. That is when it could get worse if people do not take professional help.

For someone who is experiencing mild symptoms, they can take active steps to try and cope with it and combat their feelings. In case someone's symptoms are severe, it is best to take advise from a professional psychologist. Do not take drastic actions if your symptoms are severe, it may have adverse effects and know that you will are not alone.

5 COPING MECHANISMS FOR CABIN FEVER

If you feel like you are experiencing the symptoms of cabin fever, know how you can deal with it.

Get Out of the House

If there is a chance that you can go and spend some time outdoors, do it. According to research, spending time outside your house, ding anything is necessary especially if you feel like you are getting too cooped up indoors. You can do anything outside, take a walk, read a book, go for a jog or even a leisure walk can help. The change of place will help boost your mood and improve your overall feelings.

Create a Routine

When you're cooped up at home, not having a daily schedule or routine can worsen feelings of cabin fever. Research has shown that having regular routines can help people better cope with feelings of anxiety and stress. So when you start to feel symptoms of cabin fever, try creating a schedule that keeps you busy, socially connected, and healthy.

Maintain Normal Eating Patterns

Often when people get too cooped up in their homes and start experiencing the symptoms of cabin fever, they might forget their meals or even loose their appetite. Some others even overindulge in food and end up binge eating. It is necessary that you eat right at this time. Food has an impact on your energy and mood. Also remember to eat the right kind of foods which are sure to give you a quick boost. Do not rely on only snacks and packaged food.

You may like to read

Set Goals

Being stuck in the house, especially by yourself can get really dull and lonely. A lot of people experienced this during COVID-19 lockdown which continued for months. This loneliness and feeling of having no purpose can lead to depressive symptoms also. Thus, a way to cope with this is by setting goals. Even if you are not always able to execute your goals, it is good to plan them. One day or the other you will be able to do them.

Exercise

In some cases, people are unable to leave their house. Such was the case during COVID-19 lockdowns. The best way to feel better is by staying physically active indoors. Indoor exercise ideas include workout videos, bodyweight workouts, and online workout routines.