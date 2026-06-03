UN warns of extreme heat, floods and droughts as El Nino looms: Expert shares tips to stay safe

The UN warns that El Nino may intensify extreme heat, floods and droughts worldwide. Experts recommend preparedness, hydration, weather awareness and emergency planning.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 3, 2026 5:46 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Manisha Arora

El Nino (Image: AI Generated)

The United Nations weather agency World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a fresh warning over the return of El Nino and predicted a moderate to potentially strong weather event pushing global temperatures higher and causing extreme weather conditions in several parts of the world in the next couple of months. The experts say the climate phenomenon could make heatwaves, droughts, floods, food shortages and even the spread of infectious diseases more likely.

UN forecasts warmer temperatures through November

According to the UN weather agency El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon characterized by the presence of warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The agency said that warm ocean waters are already driving its development and the temperatures forecast for the June-July-August season may remain above average temperatures.

"The science is clear: El Nino is arriving on our doorstep in the coming months with 90 per cent certainty. The world must treat it as an urgent climate warning as El Ni o conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world. Impacts will hit even harder, travel even farther and cross borders with devastating speed," said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

"The only effective response is climate action equal to the crisis ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, protecting the most vulnerable and delivering early warning systems for all."

What are the risks of El Nino?

El Nino has the potential to greatly influence global weather due to its phenomenon related to more rain in parts of South America, United States, Horn of Africa and Central Asia. Meanwhile it can cause drought in Australia, Indonesia, Central America and parts of South Asia, according to the WMO.

Did you know that the last strong El Nino from 2023 to 2024 hit the global temperature record? What is concerning about the rising temperature is that experts warn El Nino's extreme heat could also exacerbate food and water shortages and increase the risk of the spread of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

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We are likely to experience a new warmest year on record in the next 5 years. New @WMO & @metoffice report shows that annual global mean near-surface temperatures from 2026 2030 are likely to range between 1.3 C - 1.9 C above the 1850-1900 average.https://t.co/axX4aIrB5Cpic.twitter.com/eRD7EscTcf World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) May 31, 2026

What are the impacts of extreme weather on health?

Extreme weather events linked to El Nino can have a grave impact on public health, Dr. Manisha Arora, Director of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi said while talking to TheHealthsite.Com.

She explained, "Children and elderly people, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases are at increased risk and should take extra precautions when exposed to the effects of flooding, prolonged heat exposure and rising temperatures can create favourable conditions for mosquito borne diseases like dengue and malaria." Here are some tips to remain safe during an El Nino season outlined by the doctor:

Drink plenty of water during the day

Stay out of direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day

Use sun protection like lightweight and comfortable clothing

Maintain good ventilation and try to keep the air temperature cool

Get rid of water around the house to stop mosquitoes from reproducing

Stay hydrated by drinking clean water

Keep necessary medicines in case of an emergency

Follow official weather warnings and emergencies

If symptoms of heat-related illness occur then get immediate medical attention

The expert concludes that as the meteorological team keeps an eye on the changing weather pattern it is crucial to be prepared and alert to minimize health hazards associated with the potential far-reaching impacts of El Nino.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Follow local authorities, weather alerts and emergency guidance.