Ultra-processed foods increases risk of cardiovascular disease, new research finds

A growing number of studies are warning that ultra-processed foods may seriously harm heart health. Researchers say people who eat large amounts of these foods have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems.

What are ultra-processed foods?

Ultra-processed foods are are those that have undergone multiple industrial stages with the use of 'home' ingredients that are uncommon in the kitchen. Preservatives, artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners and chemicals that help to preserve flavour and store the food. These include packaged snacks such as chips, sugared beverages, instant noodles, frozen food, packed meats, cookies and fast food.

Study links ultra-processed foods to cardiovascular disease

A large study was done on over 200,000 adults in the United States over a number of years and published in The Lancet Regional Health Americas in 2024. Those that ate the most ultra-processed food were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly coronary heart disease (CHD), the researchers found. The worst was found to be sugary drinks and processed meat.

Cardiovascular disease

Another massive study review released in 2024 found a relationship between UFP consumption and heart attacks, stroke, obesity, diabetes and pre-mature death. The study examined health information for almost 10 million individuals and concluded there was definite evidence of an overall harmful effect on health of eating lots of so-called ultra-processed foods.

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Why ultra-processed foods are harmful for the heart?

The experts along with the foods that are known to have a high amount of salt, sugar, unhealthy fats and calories believe that these substances put people at a higher risk of developing heart disease. Concurrently, their entire nutrient compositions tend to be depleted in fiber, vitamins and nutrients. When consumed in excess, they can cause obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, all contributing factors to heart disease.

Health experts recommend minimally processed foods

It seems that the research doesn't state that all people have to eliminate all processed foods from their diets. But eating the least processed, most nutritious foods is advised by health experts in preference to items with a high margin of processing. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, milk, eggs, fish and home-cooked meals fall under the category of heart-healthy foods.

Read the nutrition labels carefully, too, doctors say. Products that have a long list of ingredients and a lot of artificial additives will generally be ultra processed products. Eating foods at home and avoiding excessive sugar consumption and snack foods are important ways for heart health.

Rising consumption of ultra-processed foods among youth

The results are significant as ultra-processed foods are seen as a significant component of the current diet, particularly in the youth and among busy families. Though convenience food would be a time saver, eating too much can lead to negative health consequences over the long-term, experts say.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized guidance regarding heart health, nutrition, and lifestyle choices.