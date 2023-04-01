What Do You Know About Typhoid Fever? Let’s Test Your Knowledge

Typhoid fever can be effectively treated with antibiotics

The risk of getting Typhoid increases significantly during the monsoon. India is one of the typhoid endemic countries.

Typhoid is a life-threatening illness that claims thousands of people every year. According to WHO estimates, typhoid affected 9 million people and killed 110 000 people worldwide in 2019. Children and people who don't have access to safe water and adequate sanitation are at higher risk for getting typhoid fever. Typhoid fever is endemic in India, contributing a large proportion of the global burden.

What causes Typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi (commonly known as Salmonella Typhi).

How isTyphoid spread?

People usually get typhoid through ingestion of food or water contaminated with Salmonella typhi. An infected person can pass the bacteria in their poop or urine. Once ingested, the bacteria can multiply and spread into the bloodstream.

What are the symptoms ofTyphoid?

You may like to read

Symptoms of typhoid include high-grade fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea, loss of appetite, weight loss, and skin rashes.

What test is done to diagnose typhoid fever?

Typhoid fever diagnosis can be confirmed through blood, stool, or urine tests. IgM test, Blood culture, Real-time PCR, Widal test, The diagnostic tests used for typhoid detection.

How typhoid fever is treated?

Typhoid fever can be effectively treated with antibiotics. Commonly prescribed antibiotics include Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporins, Macrolides, and Carbapenems. However, increasing antibiotic resistance is making treatment more complicated. If you're severely dehydrated, you may have to receive fluids through a vein. Sometimes, surgery may be needed to repair damaged intestines.

Is there a vaccine to prevent typhoid?

Yes, there are typhoid vaccines that can be given to children from 6 months of age and in adults. However, vaccination does not give 100 per cent protection, and do not provide long-lasting immunity.