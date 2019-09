Typhoid is basically passed transmitted through contaminated food and water. That means, being unhygienic or living in an area which is not clean, can increase your risk of getting typhoid infection. ©Shutterstock

Headache, muscular weakness, sweating, and dry cough—these are some of the symptoms that characterize the onset of typhoid, a bacterial disease caused by the bacterium known as Salmonella typhi. Recently, Australia confirmed its first case of extensively drug-resistant typhoid. It was found in a 20-month-old girl. The incident was mentioned in a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Considered as one of the serious health threats to the world, typhoid affects around 11 to 21 million people worldwide annually, says WHO.

WHAT IS TYPHOID?

This bacterial infection is basically passed transmitted through contaminated food and water. That means, being unhygienic or living in an area which is not clean, can increase your risk of getting typhoid infection. The typhoid bacteria lives in the intestine and bloodstream of an infected person. It is spread through direct contact with the feces of an infected person. Notably, the transmission of this disease is always human to human as no animal carry this infection. If you are suffering from typhoid fever, you will experience symptoms like constipation, abdominal pain, weakness etc.

ASSOCIATED CONDITIONS

Your age, consuming outside foods, poor sanitation etc. are some of the potential risk factors of the infection. As far as diagnosis of this typhoid is concerned, doctors basically check the complete blood count. To treat the condition, patients are prescribed antibiotics. If not treated on time, typhoid can lead to various complications. Here, we guide you through them.

Intestinal bleeding

It occurs in the third week of the infection when your small intestine develops a hole. This leads to leakage from your abdominal cavity. This is also followed by symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, sepsis etc.

Myocarditis

It is a health condition that is characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle. This can reduce your heart’s capacity to pump blood and also cause abnormal heart rhythms. You may experience chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath etc. if you are suffering from this condition. Notably, in the early phase of infection, you may not experience any symptom. Myocarditis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi.

Pneumonia

It is an infection of the lungs in which your air sacs get filled with pus. If you are suffering from this disease, you will experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, confusion etc. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, viruses. Certain factors like being young or too old, having weakened immune system, having respiratory infection, previously having a stroke etc. can increase your chances of suffering from pneumonia.

Pancreatitis

It is defined as inflammation in the pancreas, which is an organ responsible for producing various hormones and enzymes that are responsible for regulating levels of sugar level. Its symptoms include upper abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, fever, nausea etc. Pancreatitis occurs when your digestive enzymes become activated while still present in the pancreas. This leads to the irritation of the cells in the pancreas causing inflammation.