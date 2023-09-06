Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
An eating disorder is a complex and serious mental health issue that takes a significant toll on the emotional and physical health. Individuals with eating disorders develop an unhealthy relationship with food, their weight and appearance. The good news is eating disorders can be cured with the right approach, however, if left untreated, people with the condition may develop life-threatening problems.
In this article, Dt. Komal Malik, Head - Dietician, Asian Hospital Faridabad, enlightens us about the types of eating disorders, and the warning signs and symptoms to look out for.
Anorexia, binge eating and bulimia are all types of eating disorders. Some people are even likely to have more than one type of eating disorder.
It's not always easy to identify someone with an eating disorder. They may try to hide the condition hide out of shame or guilt. However, some of the behaviours linked with eating disorders are:
Some of the physical signs of the condition include:
Emotional signs include obsession with weight, body appearance or food, meal-time anxiety, feeling out of control around food, distorted body image, using food as a source of comfort or as self-punishment.
People with eating disorders may find it difficult to manage or overcome the condition on their own. The likelihood that you will fully recover increases the earlier you begin therapy. Moreover, with symptoms alone it might not be able to confirm an eating disorder diagnosis even in the presence of some occasional problematic eating behaviours resemble symptoms of an eating disorder. But one's health and welfare might still suffer as a result of these unhealthy eating patterns.
In the event that your unsatisfactory eating patterns disturb you, negatively affect your life or health, or if you have any reason to believe that you could have an eating disorder, you should consult with a doctor as soon as possible.
