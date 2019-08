It is a known fact that if you are overweight and suffer from type 2 diabetes, you may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. But now, researchers have established that Alzheimer’s disease is associated with insulin resistance in the brain. They have, hence, proposed the name ‘type 3 diabetes’ for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a study at Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, resistance to insulin and insulin-like growth factor is a key part of the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. According to researchers, people who have insulin resistance, particular those with type 2 diabetes, have an increased risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, their risk goes up by almost 50 to 65 per cent. They have discovered that many people suffering from type 2 diabetes have deposits of a protein called amyloid beta in their pancreas. This is similar to the protein deposits found in the brain tissue of Alzheimer’s sufferers.

In type 3 diabetes, brain neurons stop responding to insulin

When neurons in the brain stop responding to insulin it affects basic tasks like memory and learning. Insulin deficiency is the main reason for the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, Alzheimer’s disease is triggered by insulin resistance and insulin-like growth factor dysfunction specifically in the brain. This dysfunction in the brain is similar to what happens in other parts of the body when a person has diabetes. Though the term type 3 diabetes is not used freely in medical circles, some experts have said that it can be used to describe Alzheimer’s disease because of the similarities.

Insulin resistance in brain can cause Alzheimer’s or type 3 diabetes: Research

According to a new study from Mayo Clinic, a variant of the Alzheimer’s gene known as APOE4 is responsible for interrupting how the brain processes insulin. This gene is present in approximately 20 per cent of the general population and more than half of Alzheimer’s cases. Mice with this gene exhibited insulin impairment, especially in old age. Also, a high-fat diet could accelerate the process in middle-aged mice with the gene. “The gene and the peripheral insulin resistance caused by the high-fat diet together induced insulin resistance in the brain,” said researchers. Neuron published this study.

According to researchers, the APOE4 protein produced by the gene, can bind more aggressively to insulin receptors on the surfaces of neurons than its normal counterpart, APOE3. This can cause lasting damage to brain cells. After blocking the receptor, the sticky APOE4 protein begins to clump and become toxic. Once the protein enters the interior of the neuron, the clumps get trapped within the cell’s machinery, impeding the receptors from returning to the neuron surface to do their work. The insulin signal processing gets increasingly more impaired, starving brain cells.

Insulin resistance can starve the brain of nutrients

Insulin resistance hampers blood flow to the brain. The brain cells are thus deprived of oxygen and nutrients. This leads to impaired brain function. Thus, the name type 3 diabetes. Insulin resistance in the brain also means that brain cells are not able to use glucose properly. As a result, brain function suffers. Glucose is the primary energy source of the brain. In addition, impaired circulation also raises the risk of strokes. This too an increase the risk of dementia. Type 2 diabetes leads to the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain. This makes it difficult for the brain to clear out waste products, which adds to increased risk of dementia.

Prevention tips

You can easily bring down your risk of developing Alzheimer’s by making necessary lifestyle changes. Control your blood sugar levels and adopt a healthy lifestyle. This will reduce your risk of developing any form of cognitive impairment.

Adopt a nutritious diet

Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Say no to junk food and processed foods. Add spices and herbs like turmeric, cinnamon and oregano to your diet. These are known to have anti-inflammatory and blood-sugar-lowering properties.

Make exercises a way of life

Physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, boosts circulation throughout the body and the brain. This helps your body to use insulin in a better way. Strength-training workouts can also enhance insulin sensitivity and bring down your blood sugar levels. Make sure you exercise regularly.

Control your diabetes

Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and don’t skip your medications. Insulin used to treat diabetes may protect the brain from toxic amyloid proteins that damage brain cell connections. In fact, some drugs that are used to treat type 2 diabetes increase sensitivity to insulin. It also protects the brain from cognitive decline.

Maintain a healthy body weight

Obesity increases your risk of diabetes. Fat in the abdominal area can cause inflammation in the body. It also increases your risk of heart diseases and impairs brain health. This pushes up your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.