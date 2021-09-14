What You Eat Matters For Your Blood Sugar Levels; It Can Even Reverse Diabetes, Says Study

The findings may help in identifying individuals who may be susceptible to type 2 diabetes.

Type-2 diabetes is a debilitating disease that affects millions every year, but a new study has found that dietary changes can help reverse the effect. Here's what you need to know.

Affecting over a million people every year, type 2 diabetes is a common condition that can last a lifetime, and pave way for several other diseases. Despite the substantial effects on blood sugar, researchers claim that by making dietary modifications, people can effectively cure diabetes and even reverse it in some situations. According to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, people with type 2 diabetes can effectively manage their condition by making carefully planned dietary changes. During this procedure, the research team also emphasized the role of local pharmacists, who should closely check medicine usage and dosages while patients are dieting.

Dietary Interventions Can Reverse, Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Studies have shown that your lifestyle habits can help you control diabetes. But according to co-author of this study, Dr Jonathan Little, an associate professor in UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences, "type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions."

While visiting your doctor is a good idea, most people (especially in rural areas) visit their pharmacists much more than they do their doctor. Dr Little explains, "community pharmacists have expertise in medication management and can serve an important role in overall diabetes care."

Low-Carb, Low-Calorie Diet Can Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

For the study, the researchers separated the participants into two groups. While one group followed a diet plan, the other group did not change their usual habits. Participants in the study were given a meal plan consisting of low-calorie, low-carbohydrate, high-protein foods, and they were encouraged to check in with their pharmacist on a frequent basis so that their prescriptions could be monitored.

"When Type 2 diabetes patients follow a very low-carbohydrate or low-calorie diet, there is a need to reduce or eliminate glucose-lowering medications. Community pharmacists are ideally positioned to safely and effectively deliver interventions targeted at reducing diabetes medications while promoting Type 2 diabetes remission."

As per the study results, more than one-third of those in the diet group had ceased taking all diabetes drugs after three months. None of the patients in the control group experienced this. Average body weight, glycemic management, systolic blood pressure, and overall health all improved significantly in the diet group.

Study co-author Dr Alan Batterham, professor in the School of Health and Life Sciences at Teesside University, concluded, "The intervention was effective in reducing the need for glucose-lowering medications for many in our study. This indicates that community pharmacists are a viable and innovative option for implementing short-term nutritional interventions for people with Type 2 diabetes, particularly when medication management is a safety concern."

In conclusion, the research team believes that it is possible to treat and reverse diabetes by targeting a "nutritional approach, supervised by a community pharmacist who can monitor prescribed medications."

