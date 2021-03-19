Suffering from type-2 diabetes or at risk of suffering from diabetes? You are at the right place. Diabetes is a chronic health condition wherein a person suffers from a high level of blood glucose. There are two types of this condition – type 1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. According to the various studies done so far — type-2 diabetes can be stressful to manage. But it is still manageable and here we are back with some more tips for all of you who are struggling with this health condition. Also Read - A low carb diet can induce remission of type-2 diabetes and lead to weight loss too

There are various risk factors of diabetes that you may have already heard and some of them which are extremely common are — what diet you are following, what kind of lifestyle you are leading, and so on. If you are also at higher risk of becoming a diabetic then you can read this with a smile that an early breakfast may play a major role in managing type-2 diabetes.

Tip To Keep Type-2 Diabetes At Bay – Eat Your Breakfast Early

According to a new study — if you eat your breakfast before 8.30 a.m. there are high chances you may be able to reduce risk factors for Type-2 diabetes. The current findings thus indicate that anyone who starts eating before 8.30 a.m. had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, which helps in reducing the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. Also Read - How to stay healthy in winters: 10 naturopathy and yoga tips for diabetics

Speaking to the media, lead researcher Marriam Ali said — “We found people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance, regardless of whether they restricted their food intake to less than 10 hours a day or their food intake was spread over more than 13 hours daily”.

“The study reports clearly showed that fasting blood sugar levels did not differ significantly among eating interval groups. Insulin resistance was higher with shorter eating interval duration, but lower across all groups with an eating start time before 8.30 a.m,” he further added.

Breakfast And Diabetes Risk — Here’s How They Are Interlinked

Now, you must be thinking how does breakfast timing help in reducing diabetes risk? Insulin resistance occurs when the body does not respond as well to the insulin that the pancreas is producing and glucose is less able to enter the cells. Anyone with insulin resistance may be at higher risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

Both insulin resistance and high blood sugar levels affect a person’s metabolism, the breaking down of food into its simpler components — proteins, carbohydrates (or sugars), and fats. Metabolic disorders such as diabetes occur when these normal processes become disrupted.

Diet Tips To Manage Type-2 Diabetes

So, now you know when you are eating your breakfast is directly linked to your risk of developing diabetes. Let’s get a little more into this topic and know what breakfast is suitable for someone to keep diabetes at bay.

1. The most important tip to keep diabetes risk at bay is to follow a healthy diet that is well-balanced.

2. Include foods such as — whole-wheat toast, some whole-grain or cereals, or just some plain Greek yogurt with added fresh fruit on your breakfast plate.

3. Ensure that your diet is having a good portion of fiber, complex carbohydrates, and protein.

4. You can also start your day with a bowl of overnight oats topped with some fresh-cut fruits.

5. A good vegetable omelet is also preferable.

If you are also following any particular diet to stay safe from getting type-2 diabetes — then make sure to share them with us in the comments section below.