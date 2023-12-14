Type 2 Diabetes May Up Your Risk Of Colorectal Cancer, Experts Decode How

New research found a link between type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer risk. Experts say that sociodemographic factors play a huge role in determining the at risk population.

A new study revealed that type-2 diabetes may have a link to developing colorectal cancer in people. The study targeted a particular section of population of America, the African American people from low socioeconomic status (SES). Including this section of people was important because experts wanted to determine what exactly the factors were which could cause the link between the two diseases. And they successfully found out that people who did not have access to colon cancer screening, who did not get a colonoscopy and who were recently diagnosed with diabetes had a very high risk. These people are also twice as likely to get type-2 diabetes. Factors like racial disparity, obesity, lifestyle factors and other biological factors are said to influence the diseases.

What Is The Link Between Type-2 Diabetes And Colorectal Cancer?

They cited that the main explanation behind the link was biological mechanisms like hyperinsulinemia and hyperglycemia. Why? When the body creates a lot of insulin in the blood for insulin resistance, it is called hyperinsulinemia. Whereas, when the body has high blood sugar levels it is called hyperglycemia. This is how diabetes may be causing an emerging risk of colorectal cancer. There are other factors that also play a role like:

Lifestyle factors

Access to good and regular health care

Smoking habits

Sociodemographic Factors Play A Huge Role, Say Experts: How?

Experts have conducted multiple researches only to find out that this risk is incredibly high in a particular crowd of people. They claim that the African American people who come from very low socio-economic backgrounds are at high risk of developing colorectal cancer. Why is this group in particular at risk? Experts say that sociodemographic factors play a huge role in developing this health problem. People who come from good socio-economic backgrounds do not have to compete for good quality and healthy food and regular access to food and drinking water. But people from low socio-economic backgrounds very often do not get these along with regular health screenings, treatments for both colon cancer and diabetes. Factors that influence this health problem:

Age

Race

Ethnicity

Gender

Sexual Orientation

Marital status

Income

Education

Employment