Type-2 Diabetes Management: 5 Healthy Tips To Improve Your Insulin Sensitivity

Type-2 Diabetes Management: 5 Healthy Tips To Improve Your Insulin Sensitivity

Remission from type 2 diabetes is typically defined as the ability to keep haemoglobin A1c (HbAc1) levels below a predetermined level without the use of any diabetes medication.

Achieving diabetes remission requires addressing the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, which is insulin resistance. In a clinical sense, when body cells don't respond to Insulin, it leads to high sugar levels in the blood. Here are 5 key lifestyle changes, which can unlock insulin resistance and help individuals achieve their goals of diabetes remission. These steps focus on combating insulin resistance to regain optimal blood sugar control and overall health.

Understanding Insulin Resistance

Insulin is a hormone produced by our bodies which is responsible for regulating sugar levels. The pancreas produces this hormone but if it is produced in larger quantities then it can lead to high sugar levels in the blood which is known as diabetes, a chronic lifestyle ailment affecting a good majority of Indians today. Prolonged insulin resistance can lead to prediabetes and eventually type 2 diabetes. By addressing insulin resistance, it is possible to reverse the progression of diabetes and achieve remission.

Step 1: Calorie Normalization and Balanced Nutrition

Calorie normalization plays a crucial role in combating insulin resistance. By maintaining a balanced calorie intake based on individual needs, excess weight can be managed, reducing insulin resistance. Additionally, adopting a diet rich in fibre from sources like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains helps regulate blood sugar levels and improves the body's ability for insulin resistance.

TRENDING NOW

Step 2: Exercise for Enhanced Insulin Sensitivity

Regular exercise is a powerful tool in combating insulin resistance by increasing insulin sensitivity. Cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises improve glucose uptake by the muscles, reducing the body's reliance on insulin. Engaging in physical activity also promotes weight loss, which further improves insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control.

Step 3: Quality Sleep and Insulin Regulation

Quality sleep plays a vital role in regulating insulin levels and combating insulin resistance. Sleeping on time is the most common sentence we have heard growing up with our parents. The importance of quality sleep can't be emphasized enough. Less number of hours in the sleep cycle can impact our hormones including insulin production ultimately leading to higher blood sugar levels. Prioritizing regular sleep routines, creating a conducive sleep environment, and addressing any underlying sleep disorders can improve insulin sensitivity and aid in diabetes remission efforts.

Step 4: Individualization for Optimal Insulin Response

Recognizing individuality is crucial in managing insulin resistance effectively. Personalized care allows for tailored approaches to nutrition, exercise, and overall diabetes management. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and adjusting lifestyle choices based on individual responses ensures optimal insulin response. By addressing specific needs and challenges, personalized strategies can combat insulin resistance more effectively.

You may like to read

Step 5: Consistency and Long-Term Commitment to Combat Insulin Resistance

Consistency in implementing healthy lifestyle changes is essential to combat insulin resistance and achieve diabetes remission. By adhering to a calorie-normalized diet, regular exercise routine, quality sleep habits, and personalized approaches, individuals can maintain steady improvements in insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. Long-term commitment and ongoing support from healthcare professionals and loved ones further reinforce positive habits and contribute to sustainable diabetes remission.

Diabetes remission is possible when the root cause, insulin resistance, is effectively addressed. Understanding insulin resistance and its link to each step allows for a holistic approach to diabetes management. With consistent effort, personalized strategies, and long-term commitment, diabetes remission becomes an achievable goal, leading to improved health, well-being, and a brighter future free from the constraints of diabetes and its ill effects on our body overall.

(The above article is written by Seema Goel, Founding team member, Head Diabetes Coach at Breathe Well-being.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES