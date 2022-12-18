Type-2 Diabetes And Obesity: Why Controlling Your Weight Is Important When You Have Diabetes?

One of the major risk factors of diabetes is obesity or being overweight. What is the actual connection between the two? Diabetes + Obesity = Diabesity.

India is often called the 'Diabetes Capital of the World', as it accounts for over 17% of the total number of diabetes patients in the world. According to the reports, at present, there are close to 80 million people living with diabetes in India, and the number is expected to increase to 135 million by 2045. There are mainly two different types of diabetes - Type-1 diabetes, and type-2 diabetes. Today, in this article, we will talk about type-2 diabetes, and one of its major risk factors.

Understanding Diabetes

Diabetes is marked by a condition of excessive presence of blood glucose, also called blood sugar. Blood glucose is the main source of energy that comes from the food that one consumes. A hormone called Insulin which is produced by the pancreas helps the glucose to get converted into energy. When Insulin production is less, the blood sugar doesn't get converted into energy and this is when the amount of blood glucose or blood sugar increases, leading to the onset of diabetes.

Listed below are some of the risk factors of Type-2 Diabetes that one should know, in order to stay safe from the various health challenges the condition can bring:

Age - People who are 45 years old or more, are more at risk of suffering the complications of type-2 diabetes than others. Have prediabetics Overweight or obesity Have had gestational diabetes.

Health Problems Caused By Diabetes

Diabetes can be harsh on your body and can lead to some of the strangest health conditions, such as:

Heart disease Stroke Kidney disease Eye problems Dental disease Nerve damage Foot problems

Today, we will talk about the relationship between type-2 diabetes and Obesity - the major risk factor.

Diabetes & Obesity - Understanding The Relationship

One of the major risk factors of diabetes is obesity or being overweight. What is the actual connection between the two? Diabetes + Obesity = Diabesity. When a person has diabesity, the cells resist letting insulin (the hormone created by the pancreas) move glucose into them. In order to make the situation worse, the area near the liver where the excess glucose is usually stored gets unusually filled with fat, not letting anything happen in there. This leads to a condition where there is no space for anything else. And, with nowhere to be stored, the glucose remains in the bloodstream. An excessive amount of this glucose then leads to Diabetes.

Diabetes can bring along some serious health challenges. To avoid these, one needs to manage the condition well before it starts getting worse. How can one do that? Spotting the symptoms of starting with medicines, and other lifestyle changes can help keep diabetes under control. Below mentioned are some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that one should know:

Change in frequency of urination Feeling thirsty Unexplained weight loss Vision issues Extremely dry skin Extreme tiredness Numbness in the hands or feet