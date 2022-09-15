Type-2 Diabetes And Heart Attacks: Diabetes Can Damage Your Blood Vessels, Nerves That Controls Your Heart

Diabetes Can Damage Your Blood Vessels, Nerves That Controls Your Heart

A recent study has shown that there is a direct link between silent heart attacks and diabetes levels. But, before we understand how this happens, let's take a quick look at what are silent heart attacks.

Are you fighting problems associated with high blood sugar levels? Spike in blood sugar/glucose levels, the condition which is also known as diabetes is a major risk factor that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack. In this article, we look at the relationship between the two and understand why diabetes is linked with poor heart health.

In recent days, several cases of sudden heart attacks have left people worried about risk factors that can contribute majorly to this condition. As the cases show, it certainly doesn't depend primarily on the age of the person, but more on the other underlying health conditions. Now, a study has explained the link between the two and how they affect each other.

Diabetes Can Damage Your Blood Vessels, Nerves That Controls Your Heart

Diabetes is a severe health condition which is marked by high blood glucose levels in the blood caused by the body's inability to either produce insulin or use it sufficiently to regulate glucose levels. Some of the symptoms and signs associated with this condition are:

Increased thirst

Unexplained weight loss

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Persistent sores

Tiredness or extreme fatigue

Numbness in the hands and feet

Blurry vision

A recent study has shown that there is a direct link between silent heart attacks and diabetes levels. But, before we understand how this happens, let's take a quick look at what are silent heart attacks.

What Are Silent Heart Attacks?

Silent heart attacks are the ones where the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked, without showing symptoms, or with unrecognised signs. These types of heart attacks are only diagnosed when the patient undergoes tests. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), silent heart attacks account for almost 1,70,000 of the total 8,05,000 annual heart attacks.

Diabetes And Heart Attack: What's The Link?

How does diabetes affect your cardiovascular health? According to experts, diabetics with high blood sugar levels are more likely to develop blocks. What are these blocks? These blocks are the obstructions which are created in the pathway of the blood flow inside the coronary arteries, the brain arteries and the kidneys.

You may like to read

This entire continuum of diabetes causing obstruction to blood flow into the vessels of the entire body is called 'atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This condition can happen when diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, kidney diseases and stroke, all occur together.

High blood sugar levels can severely damage the blood vessels and the nerves that are responsible for controlling the activities of the heart. High blood pressure is also one of the leading risk factors, as it increases the force at which the blood flows through the arteries, causing major damage to the artery walls.

According to the experts, a person diagnosed with type-2 diabetes is at risk of suffering a heart attack for up to 10 years. Diabetics also do not usually show the most common symptoms of heart attacks - chest pain. This happens because these patients experience a slow death of the nerve endings. However, there are some common symptoms that these people can show up such as:

Extreme fatigue or tiredness Breathlessness Feeling of lethargy Sweating profusely Loss of consciousness Back pain

Also, patients suffering from diabetes are susceptible to silent myocardial infarction (SMI), which is a common occurrence and appears to present with increased frequency in patients with diabetes. This is a big time risk factor associated with heart attacks.