Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile diabetes, is mainly seen in children. In this, the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas called beta cells are destroyed by antibodies generated by the body’s immune system. Insulin is a hormone that is needed for the conversion of starch and other foods into energy. As the body is unable to produce insulin, it struggles with increased glucose levels in the blood and urine. Here are some facts about type 1 diabetes:

1) Although the cause of Type 1 diabetes is not clear, there are certain factors that put you at high risk:

• Children who have both the parents suffering from diabetes

• Children who have mothers with a history of gestational diabetes

• Children who have suffered an infection of the pancreas

• Children who have suffered trauma or injury of the pancreas

2) Some of the most common symptoms of type 1 diabetes include weight loss, frequent urination or the onset of bed-wetting, recurring infections, fatigue and irritability, increased thirst, increased appetite compared to other children of the same age group, weak appearance, visual problems, wounds, cuts or boils that do not heal quickly.

3) The best treatment options according to many parents is insulin injection. According to diabetologist Dr Pradeep Ghadge, a basal bolus regimen, where a specific dose of insulin is administered after every meal to control sugar levels throughout the day is usually a preferred option by parents. He adds that, alternatively, a single dose of insulin can be administered once in a day to control the sugar. An insulin pump that delivers a specified dose of insulin at a fixed time is another option. But it is too costly (about 5-7 lakh), so not everyone can afford it.

4) When it comes to Type 1 diabetes, parents should keep a close watch on hyperglycemia (high blood glucose) and hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) because the sugar levels can keep fluctuating drastically.

5) They should do regular follow-ups with their doctor because the risk of eye and kidney complications is much greater.